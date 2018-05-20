F-M golfers unbeaten; CBA’s McKeen wins league crown

As the heavy favorites going into Tuesday’s Section III tournament at Kanon Valley, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls golf team would have nine different players in the field.

That depth was on display again last Monday, when the final week of the regular season started and the Hornets prevailed 179-216 over West Genesee at Westvale.

Bailey Wallace and Justine Burness led F-M, each of them shooting 44 for nine holes. They were well clear of the Wildcats’ low round of 51 from Chrissy Van Allen as Grace Perry had a 45, with Nancy Loh shooting 46 and Elly Hulslander managing a 47.

Another sterling team effort came on Tuesday at Green Lakes, with F-M again putting up low numbers during a 166-199 victory over Baldwinsville.

Wallace, in particular, broke out with her 36, while Bonomo’s 41 matched that of the Bees’ Emma Brushingham. Burness was third with a 43 as Lucy Fowler, the team’s lone freshman, got a 46, ahead of Perry (47) and Ashley Carter (48).

Another great effort came from F-M Wednesday as it put away Cicero-North Syracuse Blue 166-183 at Northern Pines, led by Burness as she posted a 38. Fowler’s 40 beat the Northstars’ Abby Ainsworth (43) as Loh had a 43 and Bonomo posted 44.

Meeting Liverpool Thursday, the Hornets had one of its best challenges yet, but won 170-183 at Liverpool Country Club, where the Warriors’ Mia Avotins shot a 34 to easily claim individual honors.

Making up the deficit, F-M got a 41 from Bonomo, with Freyer earning a 42 to match Liverpool’s other top player, Nataly Avotins. Then Wallace had a 43 and Burness a 44 to put things away as Loh added a 49 and Fowler a 50.

To end this remarkable regular season, F-M beat Jamesville-DeWitt 173-223 on Friday as Bonomo, Freyer and Burness each shot 43 and Perry’s 44 matched that of the Red Rams’ Lena Jones.

Wallace shot a 45, with Loh contributing at 46 as J-D, behind Jones, had Kelli Palumbo finish with a 61 and Tracey Edson shoot 56.

In last Wednesday’s Onondga High School League tournament at Woodcrest, Christian Brothers Academy’s Meghan McKeen was the individual champion as she shot an 18-hole score of 84, three strokes ahead of Marcellus’ Mary Colella.

From a team standpoint, CBA finished with 419, second only to the Mustangs’ total of 410. Bishop Grimes finished at 563 as Olivia Minor paced the Cobras with a 103.

Before this, CBA lost 210-223 to Marcellus last Monday at Tuscarora Golf Club, though McKeen had the low individual round of 44.

Mary Colella got a 45 as two of her Mustangs teammates – Elise LaBombard (52) and Erin Hass (54) – beat the 58 from CBA’s Paige Snyder. Annie Kilmartin added a 59 and Mary Kilmartin a 63.

Turning it around on Tuesday, CBA handled Chittenango 193-243 at Drumlins. McKeen set the pace with a 39, with Snyder getting a 47 and Kilmartin a 53 as Elizabeth Lucas shot 54, the same score as the Bears’ Shannon Koegel.

Grimes prevailed 257-265 over Chittenango on May 11, this time with Brina Deppoliti leading the way for the Cobras as she shot a 56, three ahead of the 59 from Minor.

East Syracuse Minoa Blue won a head-to-head match with J-D by a one-stroke margin, 219-220, last Monday at Oswego Country Club, though both trailed host Oswego’s winning total of 208. For the Spartans, Carey Sloan shot 51, which was one ahead of Jones and Eden Shiomos. Hailey Furlong led the Buccaneers with a 50.

A day later, those same teams were at Greenview, but J-D shot 218 to beat ESM Blue’s 229 and host Central Square’s 247.

Jones was easily the top individual by shooting a 44. Kelli Palumbo’s 55 matched that of the Spartans’ low round by Hannah Johnson as Sophia Ferris had a 59 and Tracey Edson a 60. For ESM Blue, Shannon Marcy shot 57 and Erica Garm added a 58.

ESM Orange had a 155-269 defeat to Baldwinsville last Monday, with Jessica Carhart shooting a 63 for the Spartans. J-D lost 196-212 to Auburn on Wednesday, though Jones’ 42 only trailed the Maroons’ three-time state champion, Lindsay May, by three strokes.

Meanwhile, in boys golf, Manlius-Pebble Hill remained undefeated, following up a 220-242 victory over Bishop Ludden on May 11 by ramming past Weedsport 209-296 last Monday afternoon to improve to 9-0 overall.

Johnny Grunninger’s fabulous freshman campaign continued as he tore to a 32 against the Warriors. George Bruno finished with a 38, while Grant Lewis put together a 40 and Brendan O’Malley shot a 49.

MPH faced Bishop Grimes Thursday and won again, 210-294, as Gruninger tore to a 32, with Bruno getting a 40 and Lewis adding a 42 as Tommy Wildhack’s 43 beat the 47 by the Cobras’ Anthony Falgiatano.

