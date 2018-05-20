CBA, J-D boys tennis sweep league matches

May 20, 2018 Phil Blackwell Eagle Bulletin, High School
Getting its biggest win of the regular season, the Christian Brothers Academy boys tennis team leaned on its strong singles play to hand 10-0 Westhill its first defeat.
The 3-2 decision last Monday afternoon included 6-0, 6-0 shutouts by Dean and Ben Vlassis – Dean over Jackson Bradley, Ben over Mike Ferrara, while Shivam Nanavati handled David Bleskoski 6-3, 6-2.
This made up for the Warriors winning both doubles matches as Ayo Oguntola and Will Holstein fell to Tom Chaddock and Ryan Rolince 6-1, 6-2, with Hunter Burton and Max Lewis taking a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Conor Mahoney and Nick Sauro.
Wednesday’s match, against Marcellus, was the last regular-season contest for long-time CBA head coach Tom Daviau, and the Brothers made it a successful one, sweeping the Mustangs 5-0.
Dean Vlassis surrendered just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 romp over Andrew Kammer, with Ben Vlassis handling Tyler Guerrina 6-1, 6-1 and Nanavati topping Noah LeFever 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles teams got switched up, but the Brothers still flourished as Oguntola, now paired with Lewis, beat Justin Costa and Dan Wrona 6-4, 6-1, while Holstein and Burton worked together to beat Chris Barbaro and Matt Vitale 6-2, 6-3.
CBA played again Thursday and topped Chittenango 4-1. In singles, Nanavati shut out Evan Edwards 6-0, 6-0, with Dean Vlassis handling Zach Falkenburg 6-0, 6-1 and Ben Vlassis topping Matt Lanphear 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, Oguntola and Lewis could not hold an early lead in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Sean Austin and Ben Cyr, but Burton and Holstein won a three-set battle with Griffen and Nate Smith 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Another impressive effort for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys tennis team came last Monday, against Auburn, where it claimed every match in a 7-0 shutout of the Maroons.
Peter Hatton, tested in first singles by Scott Minnoe, won that showdown 7-5, 6-4, while Somil Aggarwal got past William Clark 6-4, 6-1 as Aniket Maini earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Zach Moore and Mark Bratslavsky beat Quinn Hukee 6-3, 6-2.
In two sets, Essex Glowaki and Dhruv Nanavati roared past Michael Morrissey and Jacob Wansor 6-0, 6-0. Eric Benaroch and Wes Sharlow stopped Jacob McIntosh and Nate Wawro 6-0, 6-4 as Will Guisbond and Anthony Pitts had a 6-2, 7-6 win over Jack Boyd and Olecsander Colopenic.
