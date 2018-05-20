CBA, J-D boys tennis sweep league matches

Getting its biggest win of the regular season, the Christian Brothers Academy boys tennis team leaned on its strong singles play to hand 10-0 Westhill its first defeat.

The 3-2 decision last Monday afternoon included 6-0, 6-0 shutouts by Dean and Ben Vlassis – Dean over Jackson Bradley, Ben over Mike Ferrara, while Shivam Nanavati handled David Bleskoski 6-3, 6-2.

This made up for the Warriors winning both doubles matches as Ayo Oguntola and Will Holstein fell to Tom Chaddock and Ryan Rolince 6-1, 6-2, with Hunter Burton and Max Lewis taking a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Conor Mahoney and Nick Sauro.

Wednesday’s match, against Marcellus, was the last regular-season contest for long-time CBA head coach Tom Daviau, and the Brothers made it a successful one, sweeping the Mustangs 5-0.

Dean Vlassis surrendered just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 romp over Andrew Kammer, with Ben Vlassis handling Tyler Guerrina 6-1, 6-1 and Nanavati topping Noah LeFever 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles teams got switched up, but the Brothers still flourished as Oguntola, now paired with Lewis, beat Justin Costa and Dan Wrona 6-4, 6-1, while Holstein and Burton worked together to beat Chris Barbaro and Matt Vitale 6-2, 6-3.

CBA played again Thursday and topped Chittenango 4-1. In singles, Nanavati shut out Evan Edwards 6-0, 6-0, with Dean Vlassis handling Zach Falkenburg 6-0, 6-1 and Ben Vlassis topping Matt Lanphear 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, Oguntola and Lewis could not hold an early lead in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Sean Austin and Ben Cyr, but Burton and Holstein won a three-set battle with Griffen and Nate Smith 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Another impressive effort for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys tennis team came last Monday, against Auburn, where it claimed every match in a 7-0 shutout of the Maroons.

Peter Hatton, tested in first singles by Scott Minnoe, won that showdown 7-5, 6-4, while Somil Aggarwal got past William Clark 6-4, 6-1 as Aniket Maini earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Zach Moore and Mark Bratslavsky beat Quinn Hukee 6-3, 6-2.

In two sets, Essex Glowaki and Dhruv Nanavati roared past Michael Morrissey and Jacob Wansor 6-0, 6-0. Eric Benaroch and Wes Sharlow stopped Jacob McIntosh and Nate Wawro 6-0, 6-4 as Will Guisbond and Anthony Pitts had a 6-2, 7-6 win over Jack Boyd and Olecsander Colopenic.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story