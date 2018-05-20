 

C-NS, Liverpool golfers take losses to unbeaten F-M

May 20, 2018

With Tuesday’s Section III championships at Kanon Valley looming, girls golf teams from Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool got in one more week of regular-season work.

Both of the C-NS teams met head-to-head last Monday at Northern Pines, with Blue defeating Green 182-234 as Abby Ainsworth won a tight individual race, shooting 44 for nine holes.

Amy Krohl finished with a 45, just ahead of Lexi Miller (46) and Morgan Siechen (47), while C-NS Green had a 56 from Emma Gasque and a 57 from Madison Costello, just ahead of Jessica Ricciardi (60) and Holly Tinsch (61).

Then C-NS Blue again took the measure of undefeated Fayetteville-Manlius, putting up good scores, yet still finding itself chasing the Hornets in a 166-183 defeat.

Ainsworth’s 43 was third behind F-M’s Justine Burness (38) and Lucy Fowler (40). Siechen and Krohl both shot 46, with Miller adding a 48 as the Hornets got 44s from Nancy Loh and Maggie Bonomo.

At Timber Banks, C-NS Green took a 213-251 loss to Baldwinsville, Costello emerging with her team’s low total of 57 as the Bees had Emma Brushingham shoot a 46.

Liverpool was fired up to take on F-M Thursday, and got as close as anyone has to the Hornets this season in a 170-183 defeat thanks to Mia Avotins’ efforts.

With a front-nine 34, Avotins tied the course record Auburn’s Larissa Carter set and won the individual event by seven shots over Bonomo, who paced the Hornets with a 41.

Nataly Avotins managed a 42, the same as F-M’s Paige Freyer, but the Hornets got away with a 43 from Bailey Wallace and a 44 from Burness as, for the Warriors, Hanna Dombrowski had a 52, Lexi Emmi a 55 and Aliah DeBejian (60) finished ahead of Lindsey Toper (61).

Just before this, Liverpool defeated West Genesee 187-210, where Nataly Avotins’ 42 bested the 46 from the Wildcats’ Mikeaya Riley.

