Northstars rise to top at SCAC Metro track meet

With Jeremiah Willis and Joe Williams at the forefront, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys track and field team withstood a strong challenge from host Liverpool to win Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championship.

The Northstars finished with 157 points, while the Warriors got second place with 127 points, with Willis winning three times and coming within one-hundredth of a second of a fourth title.

In the 100-meter dash Willis, in 10.98 seconds, got edged by Nottingham’s Jamel Nellons (10.99), but Willis rebounded to win the 200-meter dash in 22.06 seconds, with Liverpool’s Ryan Dewan (23.37) third.

Willis had a long jump of 23 feet 8 ¾ inches as Joe Williams was second with 21’5 ½” ahead of Dewan (20’6”) in the third place. In the triple jump, Willis won with 45’10” as Williams was fifth behind Ryan Dewan (42 feet) in third and Paul Dewan (41’10”) in fourth place.

Joe Williams sped to first in the 110 high hurdles in 14.06 seconds, with Liverpool’s Nazir Murray (15.33) well clear of Ryan Williams (16.15) for second place, though Ryan Williams took third in the 400-meter dash in 51.58 seconds.

Moving to the 400-meter hurdles, Joe Williams tore to a top time of 57.08 seconds over Liverpool’s Nazir Murray, who was second in 58.25 seconds as Jason Hughes (1:00.44) got fourth place.

Not content with that, C-NS also won a distance race when David Ware went 2:00.93 to take the 800-meter run, with teammate Michael McBride getting third place in 2:04.04.

Nathan Poirier took second place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:05.29 and got third place in the mile in 4:34.30. Ryan Dupra was fourth in the pentathlon, with Nate Osborne third (10’6”) and Hughes fifth in the pole vault.

Liverpool’s Arthur Bittel won the shot put with a throw of 46’1” as C-NS’s Andrew Culver was fourth (42’5 ½”) and Jacob Barnes fifth with 40’5 ¾” to go with a fourth (120’3”) ahead of Antwan Kelly (118 feet) in the discus. JamesGaffney was second in the pole vault, clearing 11’6”, and also was sixth in the 110 hurdles.

Murray joined Talmari Turner, Ryan Dewan and Paul Dewan as Liverpool won the 4×100 relay in 44.15 seconds over the C-NS quartet of Anthony Pauli, Connor Hayes, Isaiah Wright and Jon Kephart, who was second in 44.53 seconds.

Later, in the 4×400, Turner and Murray, joined by Conor Fahy and Kevin Harge, went 3:30.85 to beat out the Northstars as Ware, Garnes, Ryan Wiliams and Aidan Dietz were second in 3;31.84. Liverpool was third in the 4×800 relay in 8:18.85, with C-NS (8:56.11) fourth.

Turner was third in the 100 (11.37 seconds), with Carter Rodriguez fifth in the mile .Nick Brancato was second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:55.12 over C-NS’s R.J. Davis (9:59.08) in third, with Nathan Reeves fourth in 10:09.28.

Aiden Wroblewski cleared 5’8” in the high jump to get third place. Spencer Ruediger was third (10:15.78) and Cullen McLaughlin fifth in the steeplechase.

Meanwhile, in the girls SCAC Metro meet, Liverpool also finished second, with 111 points to trail Fayetteville-Manlius (154.5 points) as C-NS rose to third place with 100.5 points.

Sarah LaValley threw the discus 120’6” as no one else broke 96 feet, with C-NS’s Jessica Clary and Dayna Losito fourth and fifth, respectively.. LaValley also was second in the shot put, heaving it 31’5 ½” as Imahni Sinclair was third with 30’5 ¾” and C-NS had Shelby Varnum in sixth place.

Madison Neuner had the Warriors’ lone track victory, going 7:03.86 to take the 2,000-meter steeplechase as C-NS’s Annina Marullo was fifth in 7:36.09, with Rosie Petrella sixth for the Warriors.

Marissa Baskin was second in 12.70 seconds to Baldwinsville’s Lauren Addario (12.63) in the 100 sprint, with Anne Gullo fifth. Baskin helped the Warriors finish third in the 4×100 in 50.80 seconds, with C-NS (51.46) in fifth place. Gullo took fourth (26.94 seconds) ahead of Haven Hicks (27.58) in the 200.

Lauren Fradette was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.13 seconds, with Kali Hayes fourth (16.89). Natalie Kurz got third place in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.76 as Jenna Schulz was fifth in the 800 (2:21.32) and Windsor Ardner was sixth in the 400 sprint in 1:02.61.

The Warriors were third in the 4×800 in 9:38.87, well clear of C-NS (9:58.98) in fourth place, and Liverpool got fourth in the 4×400 in 4:17.88 to beat out the Northstars (4:19.74) in fifth.

C-NS got its wins from field events, including the high jump, where Liliana Klemanski cleared 5’1” to beat out Liverpool’s Amina Sinclair, who topped 5 feet. Jordyn Poole tied for third in the pole vault.

Brooke Blaisdell was victorious in the long jump, going 17 feet as Baskin got third place with 16’3 ¼”, one inch ahead of Sierra Davis in fourth place. Davis claimed the triple jump, going 37’4 ½” as Shayla Webb was third with 35’7 ½”.

Mia Pestle was second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:38.85, with Liverpool’s Sydney Carlson and Claudia Brown fifth and sixth, respectively. Pestle also got third place in the 3,000-meter run in 10:50.78 over Allison Newton (11:00.45) in fourth place, with Pestle fourth in the 800 in 2:20.15 as Abbee Norris sixth.

C-NS also had Isabella Perkins finish second in the pentathlon with 2,065 points as Liverpool’s Sophia Recuparo was fourth. Savannah Kuhr was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:12.28) and fifth in the 100 hurdles and Amanda Reilly sixth in the 100 sprint.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story