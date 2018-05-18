J-D boys, girls track sweep SCAC Empire meet

League honors were at stake for track and field teams from Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa as ESM hosted Thursday’s inaugural Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division championships.

And it was the Red Rams sweeping both titles, with the girls earning 160 points to finish ahead of the Spartans (114 points) in second place as the J-D boys earned 181.5 points and ESM was third (87 points) behind Central Square.

In the girls SCAC Empire meet, J-D’s Alexandria Payne won four events. She tore to a time of 15.41 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, with teammate Gwyneth Botto third in 19.29 seconds. In the long jump, Payne went 16 feet 7 ½ inches to prevail.

Payne then went 26.03 seconds to claim the 200-meter dash, with Denise Yaeger in fourth place after taking third (15’11”) in the long jump. In the high jump, Payne cleared 5 feet to prevail over ESM’s Jennah Ferrari as Laetticia Bazile was third with 4’8”.

The Red Rams had Sophia Vinciguerra, Amelia Gilbert, Abby Palin and Grace Bridge take the 4×800 relay in 10:15.59, with ESM fifth.

Vinciguerra was second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:59.01, with Palin sixth as Bridge was third and Gilbert fourth in the 800-meter run. Abby Leavitt was third in the 3,000-meter run with Ayla Erwin fourth.

Marinah Williams, throwing the shot put 31’1”, was second as ESM’s Sara Bourdon (29 feet) took third and Sayaka LaClair edged Bourdon for third place in the discus. Kathryn Sizing and Samantha Aitken were third and fourth, respectively, in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

ESM won plenty, too, starting with Mia Montgomery, Mackenzie Bourdon, Lashae Benjamin and Sophie Hartz going 52.19 seconds in the 4×100 relay as J-D was third in 53.75 seconds.

Bourdon went 1:12.63 to beat the field in the 400-meter hurdles and was second in the 100 hurdles (17.52 seconds) behind Payne as Taylore Rigle was fourth.

Montgomery, fourth in the long jump, triumphed in the triple jump, her leap of 36’1 ½” beating out Yaeger (35 feet) and Amber Hamernik (33’2”). In the pole vault, Maria Markert won by clearing 9’6” as Julia Perrotta was second with 9 feet. J-D’s Eva Wisniewski was fourth.

Hartz was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.39 seconds. Deanna DeLore took fourth place in the pentathlon, with Kat Boland fourth in the 400 sprint. Boland, Bourdon, Melanie DeFeo and Kassandra Burr were second in the 4×400 relay in 4:27.18.

The J-D boys won in large part due to its domination of the sprints, starting in the 100 where David Fikhman (11.20 seconds) and Joey Armenta (11.62) went 1-2 and continuing in the 4×100 when Armenta, Marcus Johnson, Haberle Conlon and Mike Potamianos edged Central Square, 44.91 seconds to 44.99, for the top spot.

Fikhman returned to go 51.41 seconds in the 400 sprint to beat Potamianos (53.45) in second place, and in the 200 Fikhman completed his sprint trifecta by winning in 22.75 seconds as, again, Armenta (23.15) was second. To top it off, Fikhman, Armenta, Potamianos and Conlon roared to victory in the 4×400 in 3:30.69.

Takuya Laclair roared to victory in the 400 hurdles in 59.87 seconds, with Markos Petkopulos second in 1:04.14. LaClair tied for third in the high jump, clearing 5’6” as Johnson tied for sixth, but won the triple jump by going 42’1 ¾”.

Kaleel Boykins needed 11:02.59 to finish second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, with Joe DiDomenico fourth and ESM’s Michael Sanders fifth. Brendan Sharon was third in the pole vault, clearing 10’6”.

Nick Mannion, Sam Glisson, Fidel Martinez and Josh Hillers were second in the 4×800 in 8:23.22, with Martinez sixth in the 800. Sabri Hafizuddin was third in the pentathlon with 2,371 points, with Conner Hillman fifth for ESM.

ESM did beat J-D in the 110 high hurdles as Myles Riggins won in 15.88 seconds over Alex Carbacio (16.02) and Markos Petkopoulos (16.90), with Rocky El fourth.

Nick Berg won for the Spartans in the mile in 4:41.73 over Boykins (4:45.96) in second place, with Mannion fifth, while Gabe Holloman threw the shot put 44 feet to win as Emir Karic was fourth and Gavin Stevens won the discus with a throw of 138’6” ahead of J-D’s James Richer (114 feet) in third place, with Karic fourth.

Stevens, Tyler Nice, Bennett Ferrari and Trent McKiven were second in the 4×400 in 3:44.82, with Ermin Alemic going 19’6 ¾” in the long jump to edge the Rams’ Murad Amurlayev (19’6 ½”) for third place. Alemic and El were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the triple jump as Ferrari tied for sixth in the pole vault.

Manlius-Pebble Hill and Bishop Grimes both took part in last Monday’s OHSL Patriot division championships at Tully.

The girls Cobras had Wenjing Chen win the triple jump with a leap of 34’ ¾”. Chen also went 16’1” in the long jump to finish second to Faith Heritage’s Jasmine DePalmo (16’3 ¾”), and also take fifth in the girls 200 in 28.94 seconds.

For MPH, Maggie Sexton-Dwyer was third in the 400 hurdles in 1:16.79, fifth in the triple jump (30’6 ¾”) and sixth in the 100 hurdles, with Taylor Germain tying for sixth in the high jump and Sarah Hogan eighth in the 400 sprint. Sexton-Dwyer, Hogan, Anna Videto and Phoebe Ambrose were third in the 4×400 relay in 4:40.10.

Nate Gay gave Grimes a second-place finish in the boys high jump, clearing 6 feet, just behind the 6’1” from Pulaski’s Xavier Babcock, also finishing fifth (19’5”) in the long jump and fifth (37’11 ¾”) in the triple jump.

