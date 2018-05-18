B’ville’s Straughter, Jaquint sweeps pentathlon at league meet

One thing that is undisputed about the Baldwinsville track and field team is the fine all-around athletes it can produce.

Seniors Adrianna Straughter and Nate Jaquint demonstrated this point by winning their respective pentathlon events during Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships at Liverpool High School Stadium.

Straughter tore to a time of 15.38 seconds in the first event, the 100-meter hurdles, and never got caught, ultimately earning 2,908 points to easily beat Cicero-North Syracuse’s Isabella Perkins (2,065) for the top spot.

As for Jaquint, he had closer competition from West Genesee’s David Wenner, but still led from the outset and, with 2,944 points, topped Wenner by 331 points to finish in front.

In the team portion of the SCAC Metro meet, the B’ville boys finished third, with 99 points, behind C-NS and Liverpool, while the girls Bees had 89 points, chasing the Northstars and Warriors along with champion Fayetteville-Manlius.

The boys side won the first race, the 4×800 relay, by having Kieran Sheridan, Ben Timmons, Michael Lawrence and Jon Formoza post eight minutes, 11.19 seconds to hold off F-M (8:14.30) at the top.

Sheridan then went to his specialty, the 400-meter dash, and won in 49.49 seconds as Lawrence was fourth in 51.68 seconds. Sheridan settled for eighth place in the 800-meter run behind Formoza (2:07.55) in seventh place.

B’ville also won in field events, where Cameron Majchrzak rolled to victory in the discus with a throw of 140 feet, while Steven Miller was eighth with 98’11”. Majchrzak also was second in the shot put, heaving it 45’1”, just behind Liverpool’s Arthur Bittel (46’1”) as Julian Fuzia finished 10th.

Jae Lee cleared 13 feet in the pole vault to win as Aidan Priest was fourth, topping 10 feet. Sunday Joshua, clearing 5’8”, was second in the high jump to Henninger’s Kwamere White (6’3”) as Ryan Micho was fourth. Nick Kruger was sixth (39’7 ¼”) in the triple jump.

Sam Kellner was third in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.43, with Kruger ninth in 1:04.13 as he also took seventh place in the long jump. Timmons got fourth place in the mile in 4:36.30, with Connor McManus (4:36.69) sixth.

Joe Licameli was sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:19.33, with McManus seventh and Hahn eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Tim Demjanenko was 10th in the long jump.

Josh Scholten was fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 17.13 seconds, with Zach Hahn seventh. Garrett Selover was sixth in the 200-meter dash (23.65 seconds) and got seventh place in the 100-meter dash in 11.66 seconds.

In the 4×400, DaPrano, Sheridan, Lawrence and Selover were fourth in 3:35.06. Selover helped Zion Hayes, Chase Brown and Evan DaPrano get fifth place in the 4×100 in 46.03 seconds. DaPrano was 10th in the 200.

For the B’ville girls, Lauren Addario was victorious in the 100 sprint, her time of 12.63 seconds enough to hold off Liverpool’s Marissa Baskin (12.70) at the line.

In the 200, Addario was second in 26.64 seconds to Corcoran’s Kiari Hameed (26.23) as Courtney Clute got ninth place in 28.77 seconds, while Addario got fourth place in the triple jump with 35’1 ¾” as Maggie Walikis was sixth with 32’2 ¾”.

Maya Hewitt, clearing 8’6”, completed a B’ville sweep of the pole vault as Ella Smith (7’6”) took third place. Danielle Marsell had a winning shot put toss of 31’8 ¼” to edge Liverpool’s Sarah LaValley (31’5 ½”).

Jenna Wallace finished ninth in the shot put, but soared to second place in the discus with a heave of 95’3” as Marsell took third place with 94’1”.Clute joined Anna Demer, Patricia Conlan and Tina Bartelli as the Bees finished third in the 4×400 in 4:17.83.

Justus Holden-Betts contended in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, finishing third in 7:09.45 as Elizabeth Fawwaz finished seventh.

Conlan, Holden-Betts, Fawwaz and Olivia Creelman were fifth in the 4×800 in 10:00.29. Allyson Surowick took sixth place in the 100 hurdles in 17.50 seconds, with Vivian Holden-Betts seventh in the 1,500-meter run. Creelman was eighth and Conlan 10th in the 800, with Surowick ninth and Margaret McClain 10th in the long jump.

Demer took fifth place in the 400 sprint in 1:02.07, with Bartelli (1:02.78) in seventh place. The Bees were seventh (53.78 seconds) in the 4×100. Annabelle Horan got eighth place in the 3,000-meter run and Leah Carpenter was 10th, while Mackenzie Wodka was ninth and Summer McClintic 11th in the 400 hurdles.

