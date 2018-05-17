Westhill, Marcellus, WG girls lacrosse head for sectional playoffs

As they set out in the Section III Class D playoffs, each in pursuit of a first-ever title, Westhill and Marcellus girls lacrosse teams knew they had gone through plenty of tests.

The Warriors drew the no. 2 seed and face either Homer or Tully in next Tuesday’s quarterfinals, just as the no.4 seed Mustangs hosted no. 5 seed General Brown. Each want to advance to the May 24 semifinals

With the no. 4 state ranking, the Warriors welcomed Cazenovia for Wednesday’s regular-season finale and kept on rolling, even though it needed a solid effort to turn back the Lakers 12-9 on Senior Night.

Overcoming 12 saves by Cazenovia goalie Laura Lorraine, the Warriors had Katelyn Karleski score four times, with Reilly Geer adding three goals. Rebecca Gilhooley had two goals and two assists as Sam VanBuren also scored twice and Caroline Miller added a goal.

For the state Class D no. 10-ranked Mustangs, that meant closing the regular season against defending Section III Class A champion Christian Brothers Academy, who had beaten the Warriors the week before.

On the same Alibrandi Stadium where Marcellus would look to return for the sectional semifinals on May 24, Marcellus pushed CBA, but lost by score of 11-9, unable to overcome an 8-4 halftime deficit.

Grace Coon, who passed 200 career points against Homer the week before, notched four goals in this game, with Anna Vetsch scoring three times. Lily Powell added two goals as Sarah Hutchings and Katy Wangsness earned assists.

West Genesee was no. 4 in the state Class A rankings and riding a five-game win streak, yet was beaten at home by Fayetteville-Manlius 11-6 Tuesday night.

These teams had met April 26 on the Hornets’ home turf, and F-M pulled it out 10-9. WG hadn’t lost since, but though it hoped to get even, the Wildcats were also dealing with the various Senior Night festivities before the game.

Sometimes, that can lead to an inspired effort – but it can also prove a distraction. In this case, it was the latter, and the Hornets jumped all over WG, grabbing a 4-0 lead and seeing its defense do a superb job shutting down the Wildcats.

It took more than 18 minutes for WG to get on the board, and even when it did, F-M quickly answered, gaining a 6-2 lead by halftime and continuing that exchange throughout the second half, never letting things get too close.

Phoebe Nelson and Eliza MacCaull each got two goals for the Wildcats, with the others going to Matisyn Schaut and Emily Stratton.

Gemma Addonizio, with a three-goal hat trick, led a well-balanced Hornets attack. Kiera Shanley, Annie Steigerwald and Maddie Noel each scored twice as Amanda Cramer had a goal and two assists.

This did not keep WG from the top seed for the sectional Class A tournament. Ironically, it will go to F-M’s turf to play the sectional semifinal next Thursday against either no. 4 seed Cicero-North Syracuse or no. 5 seed Liverpool.

Jordan-Elbridge saw its post-season dreams get dashed Monday night by Bishop Ludden/Grimes/Onondaga in a wild, 17-16 overtime battle.

What made it more difficult to take was that the Eagles bolted out to an 8-3 first-half lead. Ludden/Grimes/OCS then went on a 5-0 run to tie it, but J-E went back in front, 10-9, by halftime.

Now it was Ludden/Grimes/OCS’s turn for a spurt, one that gave them a 16-12 lead, but the Eagles started to come back with Gabby Gunnip’s goal and, in the last two minutes, found the net three times to get even, 16-16.

Ludden/Grimes/OCS did get the OT draw and would net the game-winner less than two minutes into OT, and the Eagles lost despite six goals from Katie Goodrich and five goals from Alexis Braun. Gunnip and Allison Jennings each scored twice as Gunnip added two assists.

For the visitors, it was another big effort from Emma Driscoll, who netted seven goals. Gabby Oswald and Katie Costello each scored three times, with Rhonee Shea Pal getting two goals and three assists. Alyssa Myer also had two goals.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story