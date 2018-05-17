Girls lacrosse Lakers have no. 3 playoff seed

If the Skaneateles girls lacrosse team wants still more post-season glory, it will have to go through an interesting Section III Class D playoff bracket.

With its 10-6 regular-season mark against one of the state’s toughest schedules, the Lakers will meet no. 6 seed LaFayette in next Tuesday night’s quarterfinal at Hyatt Stadium.

These same teams just met on May 7, and Skaneateles had to scramble to pull it out 16-15. The rematch with the Lancers will determine who gets to the May 24 semifinal at CBA’s Alibrandi Stadium, with the title game May 29 at SUNY-Cortland.

Skaneateles dealt with one more big test Wednesday night at Bragman Stadium, when it nearly took down Cicero-North Syracuse, but took an 8-7 defeat.

Whenever it had the ball, the Northstars slowed things down, which kept it tied, 3-3, going into halftime. Even as the pace quickened a bit, the Northstars were able to answer whatever Skaneateles gave to them.

Other than Grace Dower, who had four goals and one assist, no one broke out for the Lakers as Riley Brogan, Abbey Logan and Gaby Welch had one goal apiece.

On C-NS’s side, the team’s top scorer, Jessica Meneilly, was held to two goals, but Makena Scarlata also scored twice and Brenna Duffy, normally a deft passer, poured in three goals to lead her side as goalie Kaitlyn Lippert made seven saves.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story