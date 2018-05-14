Softball Northstars take season series from Liverpool

Home-field advantage is a concept that doesn’t always pan out, but in the case of the 2018 regular-season softball battles between Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool, it was essential.

Each of the three times they’ve met this spring, the home team won, and the Northstars had the extra home game, which it took advantage of Monday afternoon at the Gillette Road Complex, defeating the Warriors 5-3.

Both of the first two games saw C-NS use both of its pitchers, Ariana Corasaniti and Lindsey Richards. Here, though, Corasaniti would work all seven innings to put Liverpool away.

Again, Jenna Wike got the nod for the Warriors, and she managed to keep the Northstars’ Brandi Feeney hitless in three trips to the plate, a stark contrast to the two home runs Feeney smashed on May 2.

But as it turned out, C-NS didn’t need Feeney’s production, relying instead on flawless defense and a strong response to the Warriors’ lone outburst in the third inning.

Brooke Nicolaos’ RBI single in the second had the Northstars up 1-0, but in the top of the third, with two on and two out, Gianna LaValle and Delanie Alberici pulled off a double steal. That paid off seconds later when Ashley Teixeira doubled them home, and Gina Meyers followed with an RBI triple.

That 3-1 Warriors lead didn’t last. The first four C-NS batters in the bottom of the third reached base, capped by Julianna Vassallo’s game-tying two-run single. Then, with the bases loaded again, an error on Jenna Imbesi’s grounder allowed two more runs to race home.

That was all Corasaniti needed. Perhaps remembering that Liverpool had erased a two-run deficit the last time they met, the Northstars’ junior right-hander kept the Warriors off the board, getting a key double play in the sixth and then retiring Alberici, Wike and Teixeira in order in the seventh.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story