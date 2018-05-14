Liverpool boys track sweeps West Genny, F-M

One more big league contest awaited the Liverpool boys track and field team, and it had no trouble with it.

The Warriors roared to victories over Fayetteville-Manlius 103-39 and West Genesee 98-45 last Wednesday afternoon at LHS Stadium, taking charge in the field events and also sweeping the sprints.

Ryan Dewan won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet and also took the triple jump, going 40’3 ½” as Paul Dewan was second in both events. Arthur Bittel threw the shot put 42’5” to edge Jacob Barnes (41’10”), while Antwan Kelly had a discus throw of 128’1 ½” to beat Barnes (123’4”) and Bittel (120’11 ½”).

In the pole vault, James Gaffney cleared 11’6”, while in the high jump Gaffney was second with 5’6” as Aiden Wroblewski won, topping 5’9”. Paul Dewan, Ryan Dewan, Talmari Turner and Nazir Murray ran the 4×100 relay in 44.31 seconds.

On his own, Murray tore to a time of 57.27 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles and also won the 110 hurdles in 15.75 seconds. Turner, in 11.80 seconds, went 1-2-3 with TyJean Harris (12.08) and Ryan Dewan (12.09) in the 100-meter dash, with Turner beating Harris, 23.62 seconds to 24.68, in the 200-meter dash.

Connor Fahy was third in the 400-meter dash, with Kevin Harge second, while Nathan Reeves ran the mile 4:34.78 to get second place behind F-M’s Garrett Brennan (4:31.88) while also taking third in the 3,200-meter run. However, Fahy joined Turner, Murray and Harge as the Warriors won the 4×400 relay in 3:31.08.

It proved quite a battle in girls track between Liverpool and F-M, but the Warriors lost, 85-57, to the Hornets, though it did salvage a split by beating host West Genesee 75-65.

While all this was going on, Cicero-North Syracuse was ripping past Corcoran 117-23, led on the track by Savannah Kuhr and Sarah Davis, with two wins apiece, and by Liliana Klemanski, who cleared 5’4” to win the high jump.

Kuhr edged Alexandra Gaetz, 17.37 seconds to 17.96, in the 100 hurdles before taking the 400 hurdles in 1:15.34, just ahead of Emily Dembowski’s 1:17.11.

Sarah Davis needed 5:07.42 to pull away from Annina Marullo (5:16.13) in the 1,500, and claimed the 800 in 2:30.05 over Abbee Norris (2:37.64), while Sierra Davis won the long jump, going 16’6”.

Allison Newton claimed the 3,000 in 11:34.59 over Dembowski (11:45.19) and helped Megan Trubia, Aviana Fedele and Madeline Woods take the 4×800 in 11:43.42. Marissa Bukowski, Danyka Donegan, Isabelle Popoff and Mackenzie Mahoney won the 4×400.

Davis, Shayla Webb, Julianna Hutt and Amanda Reilly took the 4×100 in 51.49 seconds as Webb also claimed the triple jump, going 35 feet to edge Brooke Blaisdell (33’1”). Jordyn Poole topped 7 feet and won the pole vault.

The C-NS boys beat Corcoran 102-26, with Jeremiah Willis going 11.46 seconds in the 100 and 22.69 seconds in the 200 to claim both sprints while also unleashing a triple jump of 45’8” and a winning long jump of 21’6 ½”.

John Perperian was first in the 3,200 in 10:24.2 ahead of R.J. Davis (10:28.94), but Davis won the mile in 4:52.23 as Nathan Poirier (2:06.95) topped Michael McBride (2:07.97) in the 800. David Ware was first in the 400 sprint in 53.23 seconds. Joe Williams roared to a time of 14.65 seconds in the 110 high hurdles.

Ryan Williams blazed to a time of 59.18 seconds to win the 400 hurdles and also helped Ware, Calvin Garnes and D Dietz take the 4×400. Nathan Osborne (10 feet) edged Jason Hughes (9’6”) in the pole vault.

