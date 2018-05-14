C-NS girls golfers defeat B’ville, West Genesee

In order to stay right behind Fayetteville-Manlius in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division race, the Cicero-North Syracuse Blue girls golf team had to keep winning.

That didn’t prove easy in last Monday’s match against Baldwinsville at Timber Banks, where the Bees nearly caught the Northstars, but the visitors still prevailed 201-203.

Amy Kohl’s nine-hole score of 46 was two better than the Bees’ low round by Emma Brushingham – and the final team margin was two strokes. Then Morgan Siechen had a 50, ahead of B’ville’s Colleen Vredenburg and Margaret Dec, who both posted 51.

As it happened, Liverpool had to face F-M that same day at Green Lakes, and like others could not keep up with the Hornets, despite a solid team score in a 171-198 defeat.

Mia and Nataly Avotins both shot 43 to lead the Warriors, but they trailed the 39 from F-M’s Bailey Wallace and 42 from Maggie Bonomo. In addition, the Hornets got a 43 from Nancy Loh and a 47 from Paige Freyer in front of the twin 56 rounds posted by Liverpool’s Aliah Debejian and Lexi Emmi.

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to start winning again, as it handled C-NS’s Green team 194-235 on Wednesday afternoon at Northern Pines.

Mia Avotins managed a 40, well clear of Nataly Avotins’ 46 as Hanna Dombroski finished third with a 50. Lindsey Toper added a 58 as the Northstars’ Jessica Ricciardi shot 55, ahead of Emma Sutor (59), Emma Gasque (60) and Madison Costello (61).

Before that, C-NS Green had a 224-252 defeat to West Genesee last Monday at Northern Pines. Cali Heick and Holly Tinsch both shot 62, with Gasque and Costello each getting 64. Mikaela Riley (54) and Chrissy Van Allen (55) paced the Wildcats.

Then Blue took its turn against WG and won, 186-209, with Siechen’s 42 enough to hold off Riley’s 43 for individual honors. The Northstars got away with Abby Ainsworth shooting 46, helped by 49s from Krohl and Lexi Miller.

But while C-NS Blue was defeating West Genesee, Green had to face F-M. The 174-255 defeat included a 60 from Ricciardi and a 62 from Gasque as Bonomo (41) and Paige Freyer (42) paced the Hornets.

