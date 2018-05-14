Boys tennis Warriors, Northstars lose to West Genesee

In a pair of matches last Tuesday afternoon, the Liverpool boys tennis team earned a sweep over Syracuse East, all of them in single-set matches to eight games.

The Warriors prevailed in the opener 5-1 as Aaron Alejo, in singles, held off Hanh Duong 8-6, with Anthony Puma beating Jack Le 8-1 in the other singles match.

Moving to doubles, Brandon Davis and Caleb Munski lost a 9-8 battle to Eh Moo Soe and Samir Subba, but Braydon Cabrey and Jon Kline won, 8-5, over Chris Edmunds and Kyle Giardine. Fillipo Valenti and Ben White routed Matt Houck and Thomas Moore 8-1 as Eli Barbour and Adam Ritter beat Tom Nguyen and Curran Shannon 8-2.

As for the second match, Syracuse East got closer, but Liverpool still prevailed 4-2 as it claimed three of four doubles matches.

Valenti and White again beat Houck and Moore 8-1, with Caleb Arnold and Jeff Noll topping Edmunds and Giardine 8-5 as Owen Dunn and Matt Kane got an 8-2 win over Nguyen and Shannon.

Up in singles, Alejo dropped a 9-8 thriller to Duong, and in doubles Davis and Munski fell to Soe and Subba by that same margin. Yet Puma was able to get an 8-4 victory over Le.

For Cicero-North Syracuse, the work last week began against West Genesee, where James Corl salvaged a point during a 6-1 defeat to the Wildcats.

Corl, in first singles, trailed early against WG’s James Plunkett, but, two games from defeat, rallied to pull it out 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Other singles matches weren’t as close, Wyatt Dupell falling to Noah Ruston 6-2, 6-1 and Edwin Hirsh losing to Matt Mannara 6-0, 6-0.

Jon Corl and Brandon Millias had the best showing in singles, dropping two close sets to Stefan Atanasov and John Northrop 6-4, 7-6. Ryan Gallagher and Ryan Hill lost, 6-1, 6-3, to Ryan Joyce and Erik Shanahan as the Wildcats also won the other matches in two sets.

Liverpool also met West Genesee, on Wednesday, and lost by that same 6-1 margin, kept from the shutout when Barbour and Ritter rallied past Anthony DiLorezno and Carter McCrea 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.

In another three-set doubles battle, Noll and Andrew Johnson lost, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5, to Jackson Craig and Michael White. WG won the other five matches in straight sets, including all the singles battles, the closest of them Puma’s 6-4, 6-1 loss to Joyce.

Both teams lost on Thursday, C-NS taking a 5-2 defeat to Baldwinsville and Liverpool again running into Fayetteville-Manlius and shut out, 7-0, by the Hornets.

At least the Northstars got points against the Bees from Gallagher, who in singles outlasted Jeremy Rappard 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 as Millias and Jon Corl came back to beat Anthony Pompo and Alex Taylor 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Neither Hirsh nor Hill could earn a point in their singles matches, while Cody Barth and Kyle Bulko lost, 6-3, 6-2, to Max Funicello and Nick Licciardello. Dupell and James Corl lost to Sam Damato and Alex Shaban 6-1, 6-0.

Liverpool got F-M’s best effort, with Alejo falling in singles to Rohan Dhawan 6-1, 6-1 as Puma fell to David Fernando 6-1, 6-0 and Devon Williams lost, 6-0, 6-0, to Max Farber-McEntee.

The Warriors’ doubles teams of Arnold-Noll, Cabrey-Kline, Ty Carlson-Austin Mai and Austin Huntress-Kennedy-Lance Loomis won just one game in eight combined sets against the Hornets.

At week’s end, C-NS did emerge victorious against Syracuse East, prevailing 5-2 and helped by a singles sweep. Hill beat Duong 6-2, 6-3, with Dupell topping Le 6-2, 6-4 as James Corl won, 6-4, 6-4, over Subba.

The doubles matches were split, Gallagher and Hirsh falling in a 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 epic to See and Aung, but Jamie Courtright and Will Janusz won, 7-5, 6-2, over Salimo Musa and Kevin Parnham as Millias and Jon Corl shut out Moore and Tang Moan Lian 6-0, 6-0.

