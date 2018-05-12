C-NS track sides gain sweep at invitational meet

As the track and field season gets more serious, so do the top athletes, as Cicero-North Syracuse displayed on the way to sweeping both sides of Friday’s 19th annual C-NS Invitational at Bragman Stadium.

The boys Northstars had 119 points and saw Jeremiah Willis establish top Section III results in three different events, complemented by Nathan Poirier’s sectional season-best run in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

In the 200-meter dash, Willis tore to victory in 21.87 seconds, the first in the section under 22 seconds this spring. His long jump of 23 feet 4 inches was also a season-best effort, as was his winning triple jump of 47’8″

As for Poirier, he dipped under 10 minutes in the steeplechase, his time of 9:58.73 clear of Adirondack’s Tyler Fauvelle, who was second in 10:05.42. This preceded A.J. Davis winning the 3,200-meter run in 9:58.08.

Joe Williams won, too, going 14.54 seconds in his specialty, the 110 high hurdles, as no one else broke the 16-second mark, Ryan Williams getting fifth place in 16.54 seconds. In the 400 hurdles, Ryan Williams, in 58.48 seconds, was second to Whitesboro’s Kyle Christian, who won in 57.99 seconds.

Malcolm Christian, who was fourth in the 200 (23.80 seconds) behind Willis, went 11.61 seconds to finish fourth in the 100-meter dash, and then helped Anthony Pauli, Isaiah Wright and Connor Hayes go 45.31 seconds to finish second to Whitesboro (44.86) in the 4×100 relay. Hayes was fifth (19’1″) in the long jump.

In the 4×800 relay, Poirier, John Perperian, Michael McBride and Evan Breitbeck got second place in the 4×800 relay in 8:35.38, with Ryan Williams, Aidan Dietz, Calvin Garnes and David Ware second in the 4×400 relay in 3:34.66 to Baldwinsville’s 3:33.03. Perperian was seventh in the mile in 4:39.82, with Calvin Garnes ninth in the 400-meter dash.

Jason Hughes made it to third place in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, with Judah Bailey fifth in the high jump by topping 5’10”. Andrew Delore got eighth place in the shot put.

On its way to fourth place with 36 points, Liverpool had T.J. Praschunus finish second in the 3,200 in 10:00.23, with Spencer Ruediger (10:04.44) third behind Davis.

Praschunus, Nick Brancato, Carter Rodriguez and Cullen McLaughlin were third in the 4×800 in 8:35.81, with Ruediger, Talmari Turner, Conor Fahy and Kevin Harge third in the 4×400 in 3:42.44. Turner was fifth in the 200 in 23.80 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the girls C-NS Invitational, the Northstars fought its way to the top spot with 77 points, topping 23 challengers as, again, Baldwinsville finished second, with 57 points.

Mia Pestle ran the 800 in 2:19.04, beating Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Rose Pitman (2:21.56) by more than two seconds as Abbee Norris got fifth place in 2:26.41. Then Pestle, Norris, Annina Marullo and Sarah Davis went 9:57.85 to win the 4×800.

Liliana Klemanski earned another win in the high jump, clearing 5’5″, four inches ahead of Jamesville-DeWitt’s Alexandria Payne, who won the 100-meter hurdles (in school-record time) and long jump ahead of the Northstars’ Isabella Perkins, who was second with 16’4″ as A’Chonca Smith (15’10”) was sixth.

Sierra Davis, Shayla Webb, Julianna Hutt and Amanda Reilly go 52.61 seconds in the 4×100 to finish third, with the Northstars also fifth in the 4×400 in 4:30.60. Brooke Blaisdell’s 36-foot triple jump put her second behind East Syracuse Minoa’s Mia Montgomery (36’1 1/2″) as Webb was fourth with 33’7″.

Annina Marullo was third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:42.30 as Emily Dembowski finished eighth. Sarah Davis got third place in the 1,500-meter run in 4:59.41 as Allison Newton was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:10.85, with Megan Trubia eighth.

Nikki Hemingway was sixth in the 200 in 27.72 seconds as Jessica Clary and Dayna Losito were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the discus.

Liverpool tied for seventh on the girls side with 27 points, having Kristina Moore, Sarah Sedlock, Windsor Ardner and Emily Neuner go 10:23.70 to finish second to C-NS in the 4×800. Lauren Fradette had a fifth-place triple jump of 32’7″.

Claudia Brown needed 5:04.65 to finish fourth in the 1,500. Kali Hayes, in 17.28 seconds, edged Savananah Kuhr (17.32) for fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles, with Kuhr also seventh in the 400 hurdles. Rosie Petrella was ninth in the steeplechase.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story