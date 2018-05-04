WG baseball takes series showdown with B’ville

Winners of its first six games in 2018, the West Genesee baseball team faced its most important series of the season when it clashed with Baldwinsville, but claimed two of three to boost its confidence for the rest of the spring.

Like the Wildcats, the Bees were undefeated, having started 7-0, and would stay that way after last Monday’s season opener, defending its home field and defeating WG 5-2.

All of the damage was done in the bottom of the second inning. The Bees got to Wildcats starter Brian Hartnett for four runs, chasing him from the mound, and tacked on another run in the fourth against reliever Jack Gordon.

Meanwhile, Jason Savocool again pitched well, striking out nine and limiting WG to six hits, three of them by Chris Bonacci. Matt Kot had two other hits, earning an RBI as Dan Purcell also drove in a run and Dylan Steinman scored.

The second game in Camillus 24 hours later offered the Wildcats a chance to get even – and it did, with a combined one-hitter from Steinman and Ryan Paige, plus clutch hits to help defeat the Bees 4-1.

Steinman surrendered a single infield hit to Cam Williams in the top of the second, after WG went up 1-0 on Nick Chemotti’s triple and Kot’s run-scoring grounder.

Yet Williams turned that into the tying run by stealing second, then stealing third with two outs before a Steinman wild pitch allowed Williams to race home.

With two out in the top of the fifth, back-to-back walks provoked WG to replace Steinman with Paige, but the sophomore coaxed leadoff hitter Matt Mercurio to pop out.

So it was still 1-1 when Bonacci, redeeming himself for getting picked off twice by B’ville left-hander Jack Andres, legged out a leadoff triple and scored on Chemotti’s single. A stolen base and two more run-scoring hits by Timmy Winn and Joe Comins provided a cushion.

Not only was WG confident after this win, it had ace Liam Barry going in Thursday’s series finale, and he was good again, but got plenty of help as the Wildcats shut out B’ville 9-0.

Having left the bases loaded in the first two innings, WG chased Bees starter Jacob Marshall with three runs in the top of the third, two of them driven home on Comins’ double.

Comins returned in the fifth to produce a two-run single as Dan Purcell also drove in a pair of runs during that decisive five-run rally. Meanwhile, Barry allowed five hits and three walks, but struck out seven and kept B’ville off the board.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story