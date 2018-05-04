Girls track Warriors, Northstars 1-2 at ESM meet

Maybe the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse girls track and field teams are sick of seeing each other – but it hasn’t affected their level of competition.

When they traveled to last Thursday’s East Syracuse Minoa Invitational, it was the third time in seven days they had squared off, counting the April 27 Chittenango Invitational and their head-to-head meet earlier in the week.

Once again, the Warriors got the best of it, topping a 16-team field by earning 130 points. The Northstars had to settle for second place with 107.4 points as Tully (88 points) got third place.

Windsor Ardner went 2:26.05 to pull away and win the 800-meter run, chased by the Northstars’ Abbee Norris, who was third in 2:31.23 as the Warriors’ Kristina Moore (2:31.48) was sixth. Ardner, Moore, Anne Gullo and Claire Carlson were second (4:20.35) to Tully (4:15.46) in the 4×400 relay.

In the 1,500-meter run, Emily Neuner won for the Warriors in 5:08.82, edging C-NS teammates Sarah Davis (5:09.90) and Allison Newton (5:10.80) in the next two spots. Madison Neuner was second in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:27.81, with Natalie Kurz third in 7:54.40 as Claudia Brown was fifth in the 1,500.

Sweeping the throwing events, the Warriors had Imahni Sinclair toss the shot put 34 feet 8 ¼ inches as Madyson Oliveri (29’6 ½”) was fifth, while Sarah LaValley had a winning discus throw of 110’5” as C-NS had Jessica Clary (85’11”) get third place.

Moving to the triple jump, Marissa Baskin went 35’6 ½”, but was second as ESM’s Mia Montgomery won in a school-record 37’9”. Also, Baskin was second in the 100-meter dash in 12.91 seconds, just behind Watertown’s Haleigh Foster (12.89), with.

Gullo did the same in the 200-meter dash, going 26.87s econds as Foster (26.84) won another close one. Baskin, Gullo, Riley Norris and Carmen Canterino were third in the 4×100 relay in 51.56 seconds, with C-NS sixth.

Lauren Fradette was second in the pentathlon with 2,350 points, though that was well behind Jamesville-DeWitt star Alexandria Payne’s winning 3,043 points. Kaitlynn Luong took fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.65.

As for C-NS, Mia Pestle continue her strong season, roaring to victory in the 3,000-meter run in 10:28.03 to beat out Liverpool’s Sydney Carlson, who was second in 10:42.90 as Gabby McCarthy was sixth for the Warriors.

Later, Pestle joined Norris, Newton and Davis to push the Northstars to a victory in the 4×800 relay in 10:04.79. Liverpool had Ardner, McCarthy, Carlson and Sarah Sedlock finish second in 10:29.91.

Liliana Klemanski earned C-NS’s other title, in the high jump, clearing 5’3” to top ESM’s Jennah Ferrari (5’1”) as Madelyn Wheeler tied for fourth with 4’6” for the Northstars. Shayla Webb was third (34’7 ¾”) and Brooke Blaisdell fourth (34’3 ¼”) in the triple jump.

Savannah Kuhr was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.50 seconds, with Liverpool’s Kali Hayes fourth (17.53) and Luong fifth (17.86) as Amanda Reilly got third in the 100 sprint (13.30 seconds) behind Baskin and fifth in the 200, with Julianna Hutt seventh. Kuhr took sixth place in the 400 hurdles in 1:15.09.

Ashlyn Slate got fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.79, with Mackenzie Mahoney (1:05.87) fifth before Slate, Mahoney, Marissa Bukowski and Isabelle Popoff took third in the 4×400 in 4:20.35. Isabella Perkins (2,029 points) beat out Lexi Gaetz (1,884 points) for fourth place in the pentathlon.

