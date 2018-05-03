Boys lacrosse Wildcats run over Baldwinsville, 15-6

Rain poured down at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium for portions of Thursday night’s boys lacrosse showdown between West Genesee and Baldwinsville.

But whatever precipitation produced by nature paled next to the outpouring of effort and skill from the Wildcats as it put away the Bees 15-6, unleashing close to a year’s work of frustration produced by the opposition in red.

Getting upended by B’ville in last season’s Section III Class A final hurt enough for WG. It got worse when the Bees beat the Wildcats again 8-7 on April 17 at Mike Messere Field.

True, that previous encounter included difficult conditions (snow, wind, a slippery turf),but it left WG burning to get another crack at B’ville, and when it did, the suspense didn’t last long.

In fact, before the game was 90 seconds old, Max Rosa had found the net twice as he, along with the rest of the Wildcats’ attack, benefited from the domination of Pat Stanistreet in the face-off circle throughout the first half.

Extra possession time meant more chances for WG’s pair of front lines to tear away at a usually stout B’ville defense. Noah Sabatino, Ryan Sheehan and Anthony Datellas joined Rosa in the scoring column as the first quarter wore on.

Even when the Bees did produce something, the Wildcats answered, establishing a crucial pattern when Ryan Smith scored with 4.5 seconds left in the opening period.

During each of the first three quarters, WG would put in late goals to extend its margin. Smith and Datellas did so in the last 90 seconds of the second period, stifling any possible Bees momentum to make it 10-5 at halftime.

Then, as the third period wound down, the Wildcats put the game away with consecutive goals from Rosa, John Bergan and Jack Howes, the last of them as the clock hit zero.

All the while, WG”s defense, led by Mike McGuigan, Griffin Sasso and Kevin Snow, proved superb in protecting goalie Luke Staudt while, at the same time, ably containing B’ville’s potent front line, especially in a series of penalty-killing situations.

