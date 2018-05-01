C-NS boys, Liverpool girls prevail in track showdown

When the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool track and field teams competed together in the April 27 Chittenango Invitational, the Warriors got more points.

However, when the rivals met head-to-head just three days later, it the Northstars prevailing 80-61, as both sides earned lopsided victories over Henninger – C-NS 128-12, Liverpool 124-16.

Jeremiah Willis won four events for the Northstars. He ran the 100-meter dash in 11.17 seconds, tore to first place in the 200-meter dash in 23.04 seconds, had a top long jump of 21 feet 8 inches and claimed the triple jump by going 44’1 ½”.

Joe Williams won big for C-NS, too, tearing to a season-best time of 13.42 seconds in the 110 high hurdles. In a 400-meter hurdles showdown, Williams edged Liverpool’s Nazir Murray, 58.93 seconds to Murray’s 59.06, with Williams also second in the long jump (21’3”) behind Willis and third in the triple jump with 40’5 ½”.

Ryan Williams added a 400-meter dash victory in 52.68 seconds over Calvin Garnes (54.19). David Ware prevailed in the 800-meter run in 2:04.46, with R.J. Davis taking the 3,200-meter run in 10:11.21 and Jason Hughes clearing 10 feet to win the pole vault.

Garnes, Ware, Aidan Dietz and Ryan Williams were victorious in the 4×400 relay in 3:34.25. Malcolm Christian, Isaiah Wright, Derek Harned and Jon Kephart were victorious in the 4×100 relay in 46.15 seconds.

Liverpool had a sweep of the throwing events as Arthur Bittel tossed the shot put 45’3” ahead of Jacob Barnes (39’6”) and had a top discus effort of 126’3” to edge Barnes (121’9”) and Antwan Kelly (122’7).

Carter Rodriguez, Nathan Reeves, Spencer Ruediger and Cameron O’Connell take the 4×800 relay in 8:35.71. Reeves, second in the 800 (2:04.86) to Ware, claimed the mile in 4:40.75 over Ruediger’s 4:41.76, with Nathan Poirier third for C-NS in 4:42.16. Rodriguez was second and Nick Brancato third in the 3,200 behind Davis.

Murray also finished second in the 200, with Talmari Turner second in the 100 and third in the 200. Ryan Dewan was second in the triple jump with 42’3” and third (20’4”) in the long jump.

Meanwhile, the girls meet between Liverpool and C-NS went 78-62 in the Warriors’ favor as they both easily earned wins over Henninger in the three-team event.

Marissa Baskin went 12.83 seconds to hold off teammate Anne Gullo (12.94) in the 100 sprint, Baskin later adding a victory in the long jump by going 18 feet 1 inch.

Gullo took the 200 in 27.14 seonds over C-NS’s Amanda Reilly (27.60). Baskin, Gullo, Amina Sinclair and R Norris got first place in the 4×100 relay in 51.93 seconds. Alencia Daoust cleared 6 feet to win the pole vault.

Liverpool also went 1-2 in the 400 hurdles, Natalie Kurz prevailing in 1:12.48 over Kaitlynn Luong (1:14.65). Then Jenna Schultz won at 800 meters in 2:25.71 before Kurz, Gullo, Claire Carlson and Claudia Brown claiming the 4×400 in 4:22.05.

In the throwing events, the Warriors’ Imani Sinclair tossed the shot put 33 feet as part of a 1-2-3 finish with Mayson Oliveri (29’4”) and Sarah LaValley (27 feet), but LaValley saved her big effort for the discus, where a toss of 127’6” was well clear of C-NS’s Jessica Clary (85 feet) in second place.

C-NS had Mia Pestle go 4:50.75 to prevail at 1,500 meters over Schultz (4:55.93) and then win the 3,000-meter run in 11:04.99 over teammate Allison Newton (11:14.09). Pestle, Newton, Sierra Davis and Abbee Norris took the 4×800 relay in 10:05.37 as Davis was second (16’10 ½”) to Baskin in the long jump.

Shayla Webb led a Northstars sweep in the triple jump, going 35’4 ½” ahead of Davis (34’9”) and Brooke Blaisdell (34’6), with Liliana Klemanski clearing 5’1” ahead of Jamie Snyder (4’9”) and Catherine Crivelli (4’6”) in the high jump.

A close 100-meter hurdles saw the Northstars’ Savannah Kurr edge Liverpool’s Lauren Fradette, 17.42 seconds to 17.45, with Kali Hayes third in 17.69 seconds. Ashlyn Slate claimed the 400 sprint in 1:03.55 with Carlson second in 1:05.53.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story