Lakers’ Grasso wins 400 hurdles at Chittenango Invitational

As a busy May loomed, the Skaneateles girls track and field team could not co-host its annual meet with Marcellus, but both Skaneateles sides went to last Saturday’s Chittenango Invitational to see how they fared against the top large-school teams in the area.

And it included a victory by Mia Grasso in the girls 400-meter hurdles. In a time of one minute, 5.87 seconds, Grasso was nearly four seconds faster than runner-up Gwen Shepardson (Fayetteville-Manlius), who posted 1:09.78.

Grasso also made her way to third place in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.16 seconds, not far from the winning 12.80 by West Genesee’s Caitlin Mills. That accounted for 16 of the Lakers’ 29 points as it finished sixth in a 17-team field.

Lyda Buck contended in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet 6 inches to tie for second place, while Sharla Dart was third in the shot put with a throw of 31’2 ¼” and Edan Howard was sixth (72’3”) in the discus.

Natalie Condon needed 11:33.28 to finish seventh at 3,000 meters. Georgia McSwain was eighth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 8:27.82, with Liliana Arias (9:22.86) in 12th place.

Braham Malcolm rose to third place in the boys 110 high hurdles, his time of 16.29 seconds just behind Phoenix’s Jacob Marr (16.15) for the runner-up spot as Cicero-North Syracuse’s Joe Williams won in a Section III season-best 14.52 seconds.

Right behind them, Nicola Kunz was sixth in the hurdles in 17.46 seconds, also having a solid showing in the pole vault, where he cleared 8’6” to gain eighth place.

Also, Malcolm, who was 11th in the 400 hurdles (1:04.63) and 12th in the long jump, returned in the 4×100 relay to help Jonathan Lincoln, Tahjin Blackiston and Matt Leveroni finish fourth in 48.22 seconds.

Leveroni was 10th in the 200-meter dash in 25.07 seconds, with Lincoln (25.39) 12th as Ryan Willcox tied for 13th in the high jump, clearing 5’2”. Blackiston got 14th place in the 100-meter dash.

