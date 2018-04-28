Liverpool boys win team title at Chittenango Invitational

Just before going head-to-head in league action, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse track and field teams both competed in Friday’s Chittenango Invitational.

And the boys Warriors were victorious, earning 124.5 points to pull away from runner-up Baldwinsville (83.5 points) as the Northstars were fourth with 77 points.

Talmari Turner needed 11.28 seconds to prevail for Liverpool in the 100-meter dash, with Nazir Murray third in 11.53 seconds. Murray got his own victory in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.40 seconds.

Then Murray, Turner, Ryan Dewan and Justin Chrisjohn pulled away to take the 4×100 relay in 44.96 seconds, with no else breaking the 46-second mark. Turner was second (23.75 seconds) and Dewan fifth (24.33) in the 200-meter dash. Murray, Turner, Chrisjohn and Connor Fahy were second (3:36.96) to Jamesville-DeWitt (3:33.86) in the 4×400 relay.

Nathan Reeves, in the featured Fleet Feet Mile, got second place in 4:28.29. Carter Rodriguez got third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:03.24 as Jake McGowan (10:14.19) finished fifth. Conor Fahy was third in the 400-meter dash in 53.59 seconds, edging C-NS’s Calvin Garnes (53.67) in sixth place.

Arthur Bittel won the shot put, tossing it 48’8″, with Jacob Barnes fifth (40’6″) as Bittel threw the discus 129’6″ to get second place and Antwan Kelly was fifth with 114’5″. Jaime Vong topped 9 feet for fifth place in the pole vault. Aiden Wroblewski tied for sixth in the high jump.

C-NS had Jeremiah Willis on hand, and the multiple state champion went 22 feet 1/2 inch to easily claim the long jump over Ryan Dewan, who was second with 19’5 3/4″ and also got second place (42’11 3/4″) ahead of Paul Dewan (40’10 3/4″) in the triple jump.

Joe Williams, fifth in the triple jump with 40’2″, again won the 110 high hurdles for the Northstars, tearing to a time of 14.52 seconds as Ryan Williams was fourth in 16.42 seconds. But Joe (56.99 second) and Ryan (58.44 seconds) were second and third, respectively, in the 400 hurdles behind Murray.

C-NS’s David Ware won the 800-meter run in 2:00.90, chased by, among others, Liverpool’s Cameron O’Connell, who was fourth in 2:06.01. Ware, Garnes, Michael McBride and Aidan Dietz were fifth in the 4×400 in 3:43.10.

Jason Hughes was a close second (2,660 points) to Baldwinsville’s Nate Jaquint (2,779 points) in the pentathlon. Nathan Poirier, who was fifth in the Fleet Feet Mile, got third place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:28.39, with the Warriors’ Nick Brancato fifth in 10:33.36.

Malcolm Christian was fourth in the 200 in 24.21 seconds and fifth in the 100 in 11.62 seconds. R.J. Davis took sixth place in the 3,200 in 10:16.66.

Moving to the girls Chittenango meet, Liverpool had 132 points, yet still finished second to Fayetteville-Manlius (146 points) as C-NS led the next pack, getting third place with 67 points.

Amina Sinclair won the girls high jump for the Warriors, clearing 5 feet as C-NS’s Lilliana Klemanski was fourth, topping 4’8″. Imani Sinclair threw the shot put 31’6 1/4″ and was second, with Madyson Oliveri (29’9″) getting fourth place.

Continuing to clean up in field events, the Warriors had Marissa Baskin go 35’10” in the triple jump to top C-NS’s Sierra Davis, who was second with 35’8 1/4″ as Lauren Fradette was fourth with 33’3 1/4″.

Sydney Carlson was victorious in the full-field mile in 5:26.09, with Emily Neuner (5:47.01) beating out C-NS’s Maria Marullo (5:53.01) for fifth place. Carlson, Claudia Brown, Madison Neuner and Emily Neuner were third in the 4×800 relay in 10:30.86

In 12.81 seconds, Baskin was second, inches behind West Genesee’s Caitlin Mills (12.80), in the 100 sprint. Fradette was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.80 seconds, with Kaitlynn Luong third in 17.62 seconds.

Baskin had a second-place long jump of 16’3 3/4″, just behind Indian River’s Maya Calhoun (16’5 1/4″) as Fradette, Baskin, Llamily Medina and Amina Sinclair finished second (51.77 seconds) to WG (50.74) in the 4×100.

Madison Neuner took second place in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:31.25, while Anne Gullo was third in the 400 sprint in 1:02.03 and Natalie Kurz was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.02, with Luong sixth.

C-NS had Annina Marullo get a time of 2:22.57 to finish second in the 800, with Brown fifth in 2:29.36 and the Northstars’ Abbee Norris (2:29.37) sixth. Mia Pestle was fourth in the Fleet Feet Mile in 5:07.85, with Liverpool’s Jenna Schulz fifth in 5:10.92.

Ashlyn Slate, Marissa Bukowski, Isabelle Popoff and Mackenzie Mahoney were second in the 4×400 in 4:22.13, with Liverpool fourth in 4:24.43. Norris, Annina Barullo, Maria Marullo and Allison Newton were fourth in the 4×800.

Davis, Gianna Lorini, Julianna Hutt and Amanda Reilly were third in the 4×100 in 52.16 seconds. Slate got fourth place in the 400 sprint (1:02.46) and Newton was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:22.68.

Brooke Blaisdell went 15’8″ in the long jump to finish fourth. Lexi Gaetz was fourth in the pentathlon with 1,242 points and Jessica Clary was fifth in the discus.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story