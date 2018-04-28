F-M girls track victorious at Chittenango Invitational

A clean sweep of the day’s most important races, plus a team victory on the girls side, marked the appearance of Fayetteville-Manlius in Friday’s Chittenango Invitational.

The featured event on both sides was the Fleet Feet Mile, with just 11 girls and 12 boys competitors. The girls race went to the Hornets’ Sophie Ryan, who in four minutes, 59.75 seconds held off teammate Claire Walters (5:02.14) as Christian Brothers Academy’s Olivia Morganti was third in 5:06.71.

In the boys edition of the Fleet Feet Mile, F-M’s Garrett Brennan emerged victorious, his time of 4:22.98 enough to top Liverpool’s Nathan Reeves (4:28.89) by nearly six seconds. Geoff Howles was seventh in 4:37.93.

Overall, F-M’s girls picked up 146 points to beat out Liverpool (132 points) for team honors. Jamesville-DeWitt tied for seventh with 24 points.

Claire Walters dominated the 2,000-meter steeplechase, her time of 7:09.72 well clear of a field that included Rebecca Walters, who was third in 7:34.31. Phoebe White added a victory in the 800-meter run in 2:17.04.

Grace Kaercher, in a time of 10:56.72, held off CBA’s Deja Jones (10:58.93) to win the 3,000-meter run. In the full-field mile, Kaercher got second place in 5:28.27, with Lejla Borcilo fourth in 5:42.99.

Gwen Sheapardson won, too, needing 16.30 seconds to beat Liverpool’s Lauren Fradette (16.80) by half a second to win the 100-meter hurdles. Shepardson added a second-place time of 1:09.78 in the 400-meter hurdles.

Sweeping two relays, F-M had White, Cady Barns, Susan Bansbach and Palmer Madsen win the 4×400 in 4:06.43, followed by a 4×800 where White, Madsen, Bansbach and Rebecca Walters prevailed in 10:04.14, while J-D finished fifth in 11:13.73.

Bansbach went 1:01 flat to edge West Genesee’s Abby Kuppinger (1:01.03) and win the 400-meter dash. Katie Berge’ made it to second place in the pentathlon, earning 1,674 points, while Madsen was second in the 200-meter dash in 27.52 seconds.

Barns was third in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet 9 1/2 inches as Isabel Zuber (15’6 1/2″) was fifth. That same F-M pair had those same finishes in the triple jump as Barns went 35’7 3/4″ and Zuber went 31’1″.

J-D’s efforts included Eva Wisniewski winning the pole vault, the only competitor to clear 8 feet. In the 4×100 relay, Wisniewski, Emma Clardy, Laetticia Bazile and Ailish McDevitt and Eva Wisniewski were fourth in 54.28 seconds.

Bazile, on her own, matched Liverpool’s Amina Sinclair in clearing 5 feet in the high jump, but Sinclair had fewer misses. so Bazile got second place. F-M’s Samantha Pynn was seventh.

In the boys Chittenango meet, F-M had 79 points to gain third place behind Liverpool and B’ville. J-D picked up 55.5 points to finish fifth.

Peyton Geehrer pulled away to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:15.50 as Eli Capri took eighth place. The Hornets went 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run, with Sam Otis prevailing in 9:56.29 and Matt Tripp second in 9:59.40.

Later in the meet, Otis, Tripp, Max Perry and Nolan Chiles claimed the 4×800 in 8:45.59, with J-D fifth in 9:09.62. Perry was second in the full-field mile in 4:36.42. Chiles was second in the 800 in 2:03.41. Sawyer Dereszinski had a third-place discus throw of 119’6″.

J-D’s boys won the 4×400 as David Fikhman, Joey Aremnta, Fidel Martinez and Haberle Conlon zoomed to a time of 3:33.86. F-M had John Nethercott, Casey Coleman, Kobe Oley and John Meskos finish fourth in 3:41.91.

Fikhman went 49.09 seconds in the 400 sprint, just behind B’ville’s Kieran Sheridan, who won in a school-record 48.86 seconds. Nethercott was fourth in 53.34 seconds. Armenta got second place in the 100 sprint in 11.39 seconds, with Haberle Conlon (11.73) in sixth place.

Conlon, Armenta, Murad Amurlayev and Jarrell Harrison were third in the 4×100 in 47.65 seconds as Harrison took seventh place in the 200. Alex Carbacio cleared 5’6″ to tie for third in the high jump, while Donavon Coughlin was fifth in the long jump, going 18’2 3/4″.

Brendan Sharon topped 10’6″ in the pole vault, second to Westhill’s Ben Eassa (12’6″). Takuya LaClair finished fourth in the pentathlon with 2,468 points, while F-M’ Ryan Serp was sixth with 2,313 points. Markos Petkopoulos was fifth in the 110 high hurdles in 16.77 seconds.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story