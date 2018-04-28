Bees’ Sheridan sets school record at Chittenango Invitational

While it was impressive enough that the Baldwinsville boys track and field team finished second amid a strong field at Friday’s Chittenango Invitational, it didn’t just stop with earning points.

In particular, Kieran Sheridan made some history. When the Bees senior roared to a winning time of 48.86 seconds in the 400-meter dash, he broke the school record in that event.

And Sheridan needed to do so in order to hold off Jamesville-DeWitt’s David Fikhman (49.09 seconds) for the top spot, with the Bees’ Michael Lawrence finishing third in 52.31 seconds. Sheridan added a victory in the 200-meter dash in 23.07 seconds, with teammate Zion Hayes third in 24 seconds flat.

All told, B’ville picked up 83.5 points, topping everyone in the 18-team field except Liverpool, who won with 124.5 points, including a victory by Nate Jaquint in the pentathlon.

Earning 2,792 points, highlighted by a clearance of 6 feet 3/4 inch in the high jump, Jaquint beat out Cicero-North Syracuse’s Jason Hughes (2,660 points) to finish first.

Cameron Majchrzak earned 16 points, prevailing in the discus with a throw of 131’6″, just beating out Liverpool’s Arthur Bittel (129’6″) as Majchrzak also threw the shot put 45’8″ to claim third place.

Hayes was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.57 seconds before helping Chase Brown, Jae Lee and Garrett Selover get second place (46.39 seconds) to Liverpool (44.96) in the 4×100 relay. Lawrence, Selover, Sam Kellner and Josh Scholten were third in the 4×400 relay in 3:38.55.

Ben Timmons ran in the featured Fleet Feet mile and finished fourth in 4:33.05, with Connor McManus 11th. Sam Kellner ran to sixth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:35.52, with Nick Kruger sixth in the long jump by going 18’2 3/4″ and also finishing sixth (39’6 1/2″) in the triple jump. Ryan Micho was eighth in the high jump.

Meanwhile, in the girls Chittenango Invitational, B’ville picked up 39 points, claiming fifth place as Fayetteville-Manlius (146 points) earned the top spot.

Completing a Bees sweep of the pentathlon, Adrianna Straughter won the girls portion by a big margin. Straughter had 2,784 points, beating the field by more than 1,100 points as she went 15.31 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, cleared 5′ 1 1/4″ in the high jump and went 15’6 3/4″ in the high jump.

Going 1-2 in the girls discus, the Bees’ Danielle Marsell won with a toss of 93’5″ as Jenna Walalce finished second with 87’2″. Ella Smith contended in the pole vault, tying for second place as she cleared 7’6″, just behind Jamesville-DeWitt’s Eva Wisniewski, who won with 8 feet.

Allyson Surowick was sixth in the individual 100 hurdles in 18.24 seconds, with Annabelle Horan sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:25.27. Maggie Walikis had a sixth-place triple jump of 30’8 1/4″. Justus Holden-Betts earned eighth place in the featured Fleet Feet Mile in 5:18.94.

Vivian Holden-Betts was ninth in the 2,000 steeplechase, with Mackenzie Wodka ninth in the 400 hurdles. Holden-Betts, Claire Walker, Anna Conklin and Sage Springsteen took sixth place in the 4×800 as Margaret McClain finished eighth in the long jump.

