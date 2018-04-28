 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Bees’ Sheridan sets school record at Chittenango Invitational

Apr 28, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, High School

While it was impressive enough that the Baldwinsville boys track and field team finished second amid a strong field at Friday’s Chittenango Invitational, it didn’t just stop with earning points.

In particular, Kieran Sheridan made some history. When the Bees senior roared to a winning time of 48.86 seconds in the 400-meter dash, he broke the school record in that event.

And Sheridan needed to do so in order to hold off Jamesville-DeWitt’s David Fikhman (49.09 seconds) for the top spot, with the Bees’ Michael Lawrence finishing third in 52.31 seconds.  Sheridan added a victory in the 200-meter dash in 23.07 seconds, with teammate Zion Hayes third in 24 seconds flat.

All told, B’ville picked up 83.5 points, topping everyone in the 18-team field except Liverpool, who won with 124.5 points, including a victory by Nate Jaquint in the pentathlon.

Earning 2,792 points, highlighted by a clearance of 6 feet 3/4 inch in the high jump, Jaquint beat out Cicero-North Syracuse’s Jason Hughes (2,660 points) to finish first.

Cameron Majchrzak earned 16 points, prevailing in the discus with a throw of 131’6″, just beating out Liverpool’s Arthur Bittel (129’6″) as Majchrzak also threw the shot put 45’8″ to claim third place.

Hayes was fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.57 seconds before helping Chase Brown, Jae Lee and Garrett Selover get second place (46.39 seconds) to Liverpool (44.96) in the 4×100 relay. Lawrence, Selover, Sam Kellner and Josh Scholten were third in the 4×400 relay in 3:38.55.

Ben Timmons ran in the featured Fleet Feet mile and finished fourth in 4:33.05, with Connor McManus 11th. Sam Kellner ran to sixth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:35.52, with Nick Kruger sixth in the long jump by going 18’2 3/4″ and also finishing sixth (39’6 1/2″) in the triple jump. Ryan Micho was eighth in the high jump.

Meanwhile, in the girls Chittenango Invitational, B’ville picked up 39 points, claiming fifth place as Fayetteville-Manlius (146 points) earned the top spot.

Completing a Bees sweep of the pentathlon, Adrianna Straughter won the girls portion by a big margin. Straughter had 2,784 points, beating the field by more than 1,100 points as she went 15.31 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, cleared 5′ 1 1/4″ in the high jump and went 15’6 3/4″ in the high jump.

Going 1-2 in the girls discus, the Bees’ Danielle Marsell won with a toss of 93’5″ as Jenna Walalce finished second with 87’2″. Ella Smith contended in the pole vault, tying for second place as she cleared 7’6″, just behind Jamesville-DeWitt’s Eva Wisniewski, who won with 8 feet.

Allyson Surowick was sixth in the individual 100 hurdles in 18.24 seconds, with Annabelle Horan sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:25.27. Maggie Walikis had a sixth-place triple jump of 30’8 1/4″. Justus Holden-Betts earned eighth place in the featured Fleet Feet Mile in 5:18.94.

Vivian Holden-Betts was ninth in the 2,000 steeplechase, with Mackenzie Wodka ninth in the 400 hurdles. Holden-Betts, Claire Walker, Anna Conklin and Sage Springsteen took sixth place in the 4×800 as Margaret McClain finished eighth in the long jump.

Comment on this Story

F-M girls track victorious at Chittenango Invitational

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling