McCully, CBA baseball blanks Skaneateles

Frustrated in one attempt to knock off a top opponent last week, the Christian Brothers Academy baseball team had a better showing the second time around.

That was mostly thanks to pitcher Mike McCully, who neared perfection in last Wednesday’s game against visiting Skaneateles and laid the foundation for the Brothers’ 8-0 shutout of the Lakers.

Skaneateles arrived at this game with a 6-1 record, but had pitched its ace, Cregg Scherrer, the day before against Marcellus. Glad for this, the Brothers got to Lakers starter Tommy Reed for three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

That was all McCully would need. Other than a single to Josh McCabe, McCully kept the Skaneateles batters from making much contact, not surrendering a walk and amassing 11 strikeouts.

At the plate, it was Bryce Moore doing the most damage to the Lakers, going three-for-three with three runs scored and four RBIs. Joe Perla walked twice and scored a run, with Jason Boule adding two walks and two runs scored. Sean Miller also got two walks as he and Jack Lester also crossed the plate.

A day earlier, CBA nearly knocked off undefeated West Genesee last Tuesday afternoon, only to fall 4-3 to the Wildcats.

Though the Brothers got 1-0 and 2-1 leads against WG pitcher Dylan Steinman, it could not hold either of them as the Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the fifth.

Not done, CBA tied it, 3-3, in the top of the seventh, only to have the Wildcats prevail when Matt Kot got hit by reliever M.P. Geiss, then stole second and third before racing home on Dan Purcell’s grounder.

All that the Brothers could manage was three hits against Steinman and reliever Ryan Paige. Geiss was in the game after Derek Jann’s five-inning starting stint as Joey Marsallo scored two of the Brothers’ three runs, with Boule, Lester and Tanner Coleman picking up hits.

Bishop Grimes was playing at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where it lost a close 2-1 decision to Watertown last Monday and then played twice on Wednesday afternoon, splitting those games.

The Cobras prevailed, 6-2, over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, but lost an 8-5 decision to Horseheads as the trip wrapped up on Thursday with a 17-0 romp over the Cazenovia Lakers.

