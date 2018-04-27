Liverpool girls golfers sweep pair of matches over B’ville

Prior to the April school break, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse golf teams had mostly watched as cold weather kept everyone indoors and postponed a handful of matches.

But then it warmed up, and with it the Warriors asserted itself as a top contender in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, starting with last Monday’s 194-218 victory over Baldwinsville.

Over nine holes at Liverpool Country Club, Mia Avotins shot a 38, two over par, just ahead of Nataly Avotins, who managed a 40. Each was well clear of the Bees’ top individual, Emma Brushingham, who had a 51 as the Warriors’ Hannah Dombroski got a 53.

A rematch between Liverpool and B’ville took place Thursday at Timber Banks, and with low totals from the Avotins sisters, the Warriors prevailed again, this time 139-150.

Here it was Mia Avotins leading the way with a 29, just ahead of Natalya Avotins’ 30. For B’ville, Brushingham had the low round of 35, one ahead of Sydney Tse’s total of 36.

This followed Monday matches where C-NS Blue and C-NS Green both took defeats. Blue ran into Fayetteville-Manlius and lost 182-195, with the Green side falling to West Genesee.

At Green Lakes, C-NS Blue had Morgan Siechen shoot a 47, with Abby Ainsworth and Amy Krohl both posting 49 and Lexi Miller shooting a 50. F-M had a bit more depth, though, as Paige Freyer had a 42 and Bailey Wallace a 44, with Justine Burness matching Siechen’s 47 total.

As for C-NS Green, it had a 223-250 defeat to West Genesee last Monday afternoon at Westvale. Jessica Ricciardi shot a 59, with the Wildcats’ Mikaela Riley setting the pace by shooting a 50.

But when C-NS Blue faced Baldwinsville on Wednesday, it prevailed 189-199 at Northern Pines, with Ainsworth building up the winning margin as her 43 topped the Bees’ Colleen Vredenburg by four strokes. Then Krohl shot a 47 to match Vredenburg’s total, backed up by a 48 from Miller and a 51 from Siechen.

