J-D softball win streak ended by Liverpool

Now that it was underway, the Jamesville-DeWitt softball team would continue to buzz through most of its opponents during the April school break – at least until Liverpool showed up last Thursday and knocked off the Red Rams 10-2.

To start the week, J-D had blanked Central Square 15-0, pounding out 20 hits and scoring in every inning except the third as Amanda Sumida pitched a complete-game shutout, holding the Redhawks to two hits and recording six strikeouts.

Katie White hit a home run as part of a four-for-four, four-RBI performance at the plate. Kate Dorazio and Andrea Sumida both had three hits and two RBIs, with Sarina Alexander adding two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Shayna Myshrall also drove in a pair of runs as Paige Keeler added an RBI.

Then J-D swept a twin bill against Cortland on Tuesday, claiming the first game 10-0 as Myshrall pitched a complete-game shutout, holding the Purple Tigers to three hits and three walks, striking out six.

At the plate, White doubled as she and Keeler both drove in two runs, with Myshrall, Alexander, Andrea Sumida and Mary Austin getting one RBI apiece.

The second game, an 18-3 romp by the Rams over Cortland, included 18 hits and runs in every inning except the fifth as Alexander hit a home run, one of three hits she recorded.

Keeler, who doubled and singled twice, got four RBIs, with Dorazio earning three RBIs. Alexander and White each had three hits as they joined Austin, each of them driving in a pair of runs. Myshrall and Amanda Sumida scored three runs apiece.

All of this led to the Liverpool game. Still burning over a loss to Cicero-North Syracuse last Monday in a rematch of last year’s Section III Class AA final, the Warriors scored twice in the fourth inning to take the lead.

It was still 2-1 when Liverpool used three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to draw clear. Jenna Wike led the Warriors’ 17-hit attack with four hits and three RBIs as, for the Rams, Myshrall doubled, tripled and scored both runs.

East Syracuse Minoa, who lost 6-4 to J-D on April 21, rebounded from that defeat in a big way last Monday, breaking out in late in last Monday’s 12-3 victory over Cortland.

The Spartans trailed the Purple Tigers 2-1 when it scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good. A seven-run fifth inning followed as Franchesca Polcaro led the way with two doubles, a single and three RBIs.

Gillianne McCarthy tripled as she and Tori Malbone both drove in two runs. Caley Prego doubled twice as she joined Mackenzie Rivers, Holly Carr and Shaina Brilbeck each had one RBI. Brilbeck pitched a complete game and struck out nine, only allowing five hits.

Christian Brothers Academy, off to a 3-0 start, cooled down in last Tuesday’s 15-6 defeat to West Genesee, who built an 11-0 lead through three innings as Katie Drogo had a home run, double, two singles and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats.

CBA didn’t score until the fourth inning, despite earning 13 hits. Juila Boule had three of those hits as Julia Griffith had two hits and two runs scored. Catherine Burns and Victoria Hall also had two-hit outings. Abby Benware doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Maddy Tallman contributed an RBI.

Fayetteville-Manlius had the misfortune of running into a Liverpool team steaming from a defeat to rival Cicero-North Syracuse the day before, and the Hornets lost, 12-0, to the Warriors.

The Hornets could not get on the board despite recording six hits – two of them by Emily Gryczka. Ashley Teixeira had four hits for Liverpool as Jenna Wike and Delanie Alberici each earned three RBIs.

Rain postponed games on Wednesday, including F-M against ESM and J-D against Syracuse. On Thursday, F-M lost, 7-5, to Utica Proctor, but CBA rebounded from its loss to West Genesee by topping Rochester Mercy 6-4.

Against Mercy, the Brothers were down 4-1 before tying it with three runs in the fifth inning. Single runs in the sixth and seventh innings produced a victory as Boule and Emily Hall each had two RBIs, Hall doubling twice as Burns and Victoria Hall scored two runs apiece.

Meanwhile, F-M could not hold the 4-1 lead it built on Proctor through two innings, though Gryczka, Sophie Woodridge, Annaliese OuYang and Morgan Napier had two hits apiece. The Raiders, down 5-4, scored twice in the sixth inning and again in the seventh.

