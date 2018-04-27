CBA, J-D boys lax near top of state rankings

Helped by its big win over Fayetteville-Manlius on April 21, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team stayed at no. 3 in last week’s state Class C rankings, just ahead of Homer at no. 4 despite the Trojans’ undefeated mark and big win at Baldwinsville.

But it was Christian Brothers Academy making the big move, climbing to that same no. 3 spot in the state Class D poll as it continued to build its win total in the waning days of April.

Hosting LaFayette last Tuesday at Alibrandi Stadium, the Brothers beat the Lancers 12-7, proving that it could handle a tight situation with poise and confidence.

LaFayette kept things close of the way and even led, 5-4, at halftime. But then CBA shut them out in the third quarter, getting fine work from its defense anchored by goalie Will Fallon, who finished with nine saves.

It still took the Brothers outscoring the Lancers 6-2 in the final period to put things away, with Patrick O’Brien and Ryan Mackenzie leading the way as they both got three goals and one assist.

Joey Matheson and Wyatt Auer each scored twice, with Mike Adornato getting a goal and two assists. Preston Taylor added one goal and one assist as Eli Weiss also had an assist.

A sixth straight win came on Thursday, CBA handling Bishop Ludden/Onondaga 13-7, but only after a stressful first half where the lacrosse version of the “Holy War” went back and forth.

Tied 5-5 at the break, the Brothers used a three-pronged attack to take over in the second half. Mackenzie and Taylor both found the net four times, with O’Brien adding three goals and one assist. Sam Bonacci and Colin Paciga had the other goals, and Fallon got 12 saves.

J-D, leading up to last Saturday’s showdown with West Genesee, had no trouble in last Tuesday’s game with Oswego, bashing the Buccaneers 21-1, scoring 19 of those goals in the first half alone.

Nick Kemis set a career mark with five goals, plus an assist, while Johnny Keib scored four times. Griffin Cook had three goals and two assists as Connor Durkin, Josh Greenway and Ryan Evans got two assists apiece.

Will Davis and Ryan Drotar both scored twice, with single goals going to Durkin, Greenway, Matt Kemis, Brendan Drotar and Ryan Vespi. Pat Murad notched an assist.

That same day, East Syracuse Minoa won big, too, handling Central Square 19-5, the Spartans setting the tone with a 6-0 first-quarter run and eventually building its margin to 13-2 by halftime.

Lance Madonna dished out five assists as he, along with Derrek Madonna and Gavin Houghtaling, had three-goal hat tricks. Justin Smith, Luke Rosaschi and Alex Recor got two goals apiece, with Mike Kavanagh and Jackson Plumb matching each other with one goal and one assist. Dan Boland and Dillon May also had goals.

Then ESM moved to 8-3 on the season by defeating Cortland 19-10 on Thursday, most of the margin established in a high-scoring first half where the Spartans steadily got away from the Purple Tigers, gaining a 12-4 advantage.

Rosaschi had four goals and two assists, with Boland also scoring four times. Lance Madonna and Derrek Madonna each had three goals and two assists. Rory Hines led Cortland with three goals and one assist.

