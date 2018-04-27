CBA girls lacrosse beats Skaneateles; J-D, ESM also win

On the same April 21, the girls lacrosse teams from Jamesville-DeWitt and Christian Brothers Academy both suffered defeats – the Red Rams to Fayetteville-Manlius, the Brothers to West Genesee.

Both would respond well to these setbacks last Tuesday afternoon, with J-D ripping past Oswego 18-3 and CBA making the trip to Hyatt Stadium and defeating reigning state Class D champion Skaneateles 12-7.

Of the two games, the CBA battle with Skaneateles carried far more weight, given the quality of the opposition and the fact that the Brothers’ attack was stifled by West Genesee in its previous outing.

Grace Hulslander and Olivia Penoyer made sure that changed against the Lakers, leading an attack that steadily produced an 8-5 advantage by halftime as Hulslander and Penoyer would finish with four goals apiece.

Then CBA’s defense, led by Avery Penoyer, Katie Harrigan, Paige Alletzhauser and Ali Anderson, protected that advantage, holding Skaneateles to two goals in the second half.

To help the main stars, the Brothers had Anna Ziemba get a goal and two assists. Claire Jeschke and Gracie Britton each had one goal and one assist as Bella Roberson earned a goal and Tate Kohlbrenner contributed an assist.

Meanwhile, J-D hammered Oswego for 15 first-half goals, its biggest outburst of the season, with Ana Dieroff leading the way as she got four goals and one assist, with Kailey McKenna adding three goals and one assist.

Jordan Archer scored twice, as did Chloe and Lily Loewenguth. Emily Bobrek had a goal and assist as single tallies also went to Arysa Lux, Ali Durkin, Katie Lutz and Lindsay MacLachlan.

During Thursday’s action, CBA again won big, a 20-2 romp over Mexico that featured a running clock by halftime since the Brothers built up a 14-1 advantage on the Tigers.

Olivia Penoyer amassed five goals and three assists, with Gia Anthony getting three goals and two assists. Ziemba, Kohlbrenner and Riley Taylor each had two goals and one assist, with Jeschke getting a goal and four assists. Hulslander and Roberson also found the net twice as Britton added a goal and Bella Perigis got an assist.

East Syracuse Minoa was back in action on Thursday, doubling up Cortland 14-7. The main feature of this game was that the Spartans, who led most of the way, featured seven different goal-scorers, while Grace Call (four goals) and Hannah Paragianoni (three goals) accounted for all of the Purple Tigers’ production.

Rileigh White still led the way for ESM, amassing five goals and four assists. Emma Biel had two goals and two assists, with Taylor Filmer and Bella Talarico also scoring twice. Sophia Orlando had one goal and one assist as Kelly Thomas and Julianna Barton contributed single goals.

This put ESM at 6-2 going into Saturday’s game against Central Square, after which it would face Fulton and Auburn this week before J-D paid a visit on Saturday.

