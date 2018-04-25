Lakers’ Grasso wins high jump at Westhill meet

Before it could hit the heart of its league schedule, each of the Skaneateles track and field teams would make a short trip to compete in Tuesday’s Westhill Spring Break Invitational, where Mia Grasso prevailed in the girls high jump.

Grasso, clearing 5 feet, actually reached the same height as Jamesville-DeWitt’s Laetticia Bazile, but had the tie-breaker of fewer misses, so she took first place,

Over on the track, Grasso went 26.83 seconds in the 200-meter dash and finished third, not far from the winning 26.37 by J-D’s Alexandria Payne. Grasso, Maddie Peterson, Brady Iles and Melissa Biver, put up a time of 4:15.54 in the 4×400 relay that beat everyone except Tully, who won in 4:12.33.

Sharla Dart also had a strong showing in the shot put, as the Lakers sophomore unleashed a throw of 32 feet 6 inches that beat everyone except Solvay star Ashley Bosco, who won with 39’4 ½”. Edan Howard took 19th place.

Natalie Condon made her way to fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2:33.22 as West Genesee’s Emily Young won in 2:22.07. In the 1,500-meter run, Condon got sixth place in 5:07.79, while Peterson was seventh in the 100-meter dash in 13.44 seconds.

Nicola Kunz contended in the boys high jump, making it all the way to fifth place as he cleared 5’8”. Kunz also tied for 16th in the pole vault as Cross Bianchi finished 28th in the long jump and Liliana Aris was 16th in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase.

