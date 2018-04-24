Boys lacrosse Bees rebound, rout Liverpool

Baldwinsville midfielder Mike Tangredi (26) charges up the middle during Tuesday's game against Liverpool. Tangredi had two goals as the Bees defeated the Warriors 16-4.

As it reached the midway point of its league slate, the Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team had to deal with it first bit of adversity.

Having started 7-0 and risen as high as no. 4 in the state Class A rankings, the Bees lost, 13-10, to Class C power Homer on April 21 and fell to no. 8 in the state poll.

Still, B’ville was atop the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division thanks to its tough April 17 win at West Genesee, and stayed that way on Tuesday by taking apart Liverpool in a 16-4 romp at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

Liverpool had its own 7-1 record and no. 15 state ranking, and when it blanked the Bees over the game’s first six minutes, it had the feel of another close battle between neighbors and rivals.

Then, in a span of 11 seconds, Pete Fiorini and Spencer Wirtheim hit on back-to-back goals. Then Fiorini and Tangredi scored 32 seconds apart a couple off minutes later. Liverpool never recovered.

Up 5-1 through one period, the Bees kept up the pressure. Ben Dwyer, David Steria, David Fuller and the rest of the B’ville defenders forced a string of Liverpool turnovers and shutting them out through the second quarter and most of the third period.

Meanwhile, the Bees’ attack continued to hum. Even with attacker Brendan Wilcox out, Justin Hunter stepped in and earned two goals, plus a pair of assists, as the lead grew to 14-2 by the fourth quarter.

Only Wirtheim scored three times for B’ville’s well-balanced attack. Tangredi, Connor Steria and Brandon Mimas matched Hunter’s two-goal output as Cole Peters, Austin Bolton and Garrett Petrelli had one goal apiece.

