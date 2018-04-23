Liverpool girls lax falls to B’ville, F-M

Liverpool midfielder Brittany Halpin (18) finds her way past a pair of Fayetteville-Manlius defenders heading toward the net in last Wednesday’s game. Halpin had five goals in the Warriors’ 19-10 defeat to the Hornets.

If it can put everything together – a potent, aggressive attack with a steady, solid defense – the Liverpool girls lacrosse team might threaten the top sides in the Central New York ranks.

For now, though, the Warriors remain a step or two behind those sides, whether it’s local rival Cicero-North Syracuse, whom it lost to on April 12, or teams like Baldwinsville and Fayetteville-Manlius who handed Liverpool two more defeats last week.

Back on a frigid Monday evening, Liverpool went to Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium to face Baldwinsville, and while it contained the Bees, it still took a 9-5 defeat.

Liverpool led 3-2 late in the first half, but in the last eight minutes of the half B’ville put together four unanswered goals, the only real spurt either side would register.

Up 6-3 at the break, B’ville did a strong job protecting that lead thanks to its defense, which held the Warriors to two goals in the second half as Molly Merryweather stopped 10 of the 15 shots she faced overall.

Just two Liverpool players recorded goals – Bella Brancato scoring three times, Colleen Tifft earning the other two. By contrast, seven different Bees players scored, with only Sara Goodwin and Hannah Johnson finding the net twice. Emma States, Maria Henwood, Katie Pascale, Sarah Klein and Monica Lannier gained one goal apiece.

With little time to recover, the Warriors came back to LHS Stadium to deal with undefeated F-M, and saw things decided in the first 20 minutes as it lost, 19-10, to the Hornets.

Unable to gain draws, Liverpool found itself chasing F-M’s deep and potent front line, and with near-flawless execution the Hornets did not let up until it had built a 10-1 lead late in the first half.

Only then did the Warriors begin to stir, Brancato and Brittany Halpin both scoring twice in a 4-0 run that closed the half and moved the Warriors within 10-5 at the break.

The second half somewhat mirrored the first, F-M stretching out its margin, Liverpool cutting into it and pulling within 13-8 before the Hornets used a timeout and then rattled off three goals in a span of less than minutes, part of a closing 6-2 run.

Halpin finished with five goals, half her team’s output. Brancato scored three times and Abby Hope added two goals.

All of this gave Liverpool some urgency going into Friday’s non-league game at Fulton, where the Warriors were able to break its skid by defeating the Red Raiders 14-10.

From a close 7-6 margin at halftime, Liverpool inched away late as Hope set a career mark, scoring six times, with help from Brancato, who had three goals and three assists.

Halpin and Jenna Irwin each found the net twice, while Tifft contributed a goal and assists went to Kate and Emily Salanger. Maggie Bradley played in goal and earned nine saves.

