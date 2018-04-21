WG girls lacrosse stops skid, defeats CBA 9-5

Perhaps the middle point of the regular season is a proper crossroads, at least as far as the West Genesee girls lacrosse team is concerned.

Coming off back-to-back defeats, and facing the defending Section III Class A champions on Saturday afternoon at Mike Messere Field, the Wildcats put together an inspired all-around effort to defeat Christian Brothers Academy 9-5.

After starting with five consecutive wins, WG had lost last Monday to Cicero-North Syracuse 7-4 and then dropped an 8-7 overtime decision to Baldwinsville on home turf two nights later.

Now CBA arrived, sporting a potent, experienced attack, and when Grace Hulslander took the opening draw and went on to score just 41 seconds into the game, the Wildcats looked to be in trouble again.

What turned it around was a determined WG defense that, led by Madison Smith, Grace Walker, Emma Parry and Meredith Barrett, played a close-up, physical style that disrupted CBA’s rhythm and shut them out for a stretch of more than 20 minutes. They were helped by goalie Madison Fox, who recorded seven saves overall.

This gave the Wildcats what it needed – namely, possession time to establish a patient tempo of its own. Goals by Mackenzie Meager and Halen Saroney put WG ahead for good.

Meager, helped by Emily Stratton, started to dominate in the draw circle, too, leading to six consecutive goals. Sam Detor assisted on three of them, and after Anna Ziemba broke CBA’s drought, Mackenzie Winn answered with a goal just 6.1 seconds before halftime.

Up 7-2 at the break, WG slowed things down further in the second half, but long possessions did not lead to any goals, and that strategy threatened to backfire when the Brothers closed within two, 7-5, with more than seven minutes to play.

One more time, though, the Wildcats’ defense made a stand, and Winn assisted on two clinching goals – one by Saroney, the other by Stratton. That pair joined Matisyn Schaut in earning two goals apiece, with Juila Williams also finding the net, with Phoebe Nelson and Elise Mancabelli earning assists.

