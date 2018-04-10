 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Liverpool boys lacrosse handles C-NS, 11-7

Apr 10, 2018 High School, Star Review

It turned contentious late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s boys lacrosse game at Bragman Stadium between Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse, with end-to-end action, plenty of heated words and a string of penalties that continued until the waning seconds.

If only the Northstars had shown that fire and spirit earlier in the game.

Without it, C-NS could only watch as the Warriors steadily built a seven-goal margin and eventually earned an 11-7 victory to move to 3-0 on the season.

Having seen two games (against Rome Free Academy and Watertown) postponed by bad weather in the first week of April, Liverpool was eager to start again, and was catching C-NS in the wake of an April 7 defeat to East Syracuse Minoa.

During the first quarter, the Warriors held the ball most of the way, yet could only build a 2-0 lead as two other shots crashed off posts.

At the same time, though, Liverpool clamped down on C-NS, limiting them to Josh Pickard’s lone goal in the game’s first 20-plus minutes and then shutting them out for more than 16 minutes after Austin VanDewalker converted late in the second period.

The first six Liverpool goals came from six different players – Kyle Caves, Ian Conroy, Cabry Hildmann, Jacob Fahey, Ryan McGowan and Ben Root. When Caves, Root and Hildmann added third-quarter tallies, Liverpool, with a 9-2 lead, appeared to have put it away.

But C-NS woke up in the fourth quarter. Four straight goals, three of them by Nate Scarlata, made it 9-6 with more than six minutes to play.

Sensing some urgency, the Warriors saw Caves and Hildmann each put in their third goals of the night in the closing minutes, bridging Brody Guido’s tally with 2:33 to play.

 

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling