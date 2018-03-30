J-D, ESM lacrosse fall in season openers

It was quite a 2017 season in local high school boys lacrosse, from the first-ever state championship won by Christian Brothers Academy in Class D to another state finals appearance by Jamesville-DeWitt in Class C and a Section III title won by East Syracuse Minoa in Class B.

And even though it didn’t win a sectional title, Fayetteville-Manlius had a strong regular season and made more news when head coach Chris Kenneally retired, to be replaced by Doug Madden.

Now a new season is underway, and J-D immediately gave itself a big challenge by traveling west on Thursday to face Section V power Victor in that area’s brand-new Pinnacle Athletic Campus – the first-ever indoor regular-season game played by a Section V team.

Victor would prevail in this game, the Blue Devils topping the Red Rams 13-10 largely on the basis of the way the game started.

J-D was without a large graduating class that included Ryan Archer, Joe Kiesa, Andrew Barclay, Jack Mulvihill and Adam Fontana, among many others.

Thus, with so many new faces still learning to work together, the Rams fell behind, 7-2, by the second quarter. But J-D closed that gap and was within one going to the fourth quarter, only to see Victor score three straight goals to make it 12-8, ultimately too much to overcome.

Only Connor Durkin, with three goals, scored more than once for the Rams. Griffin Cook had a goal and three assists as other goals went to Pat Murad, Tanner Burns, Ryan Vespi, John Keib, Brendan Drotar and Will Davis. Combined, J-D’s pair of goalies, Corey Rinaldi and Liam Coyle, made six saves.

Back at home, and back outdoors, East Syracuse Minoa had its own setback in its season opener Thursday night, taking a 12-11 loss to Watertown in a game that featured a wild finish.

Though it didn’t go through as much roster turnover as J-D did, the Spartans had two new faces in goal after Andrew Steigerwald’s efforts helped produce a sectional title one year ago.

Between them, Owen Anzalone and Cameron Jarvis had seven saves, but could not protect two different ESM leads. The Spartans, up 4-2, were shut out in the second quarter, watching Watertown go up 5-4 by halftime.

Recovering in the third period, ESM went back in front 9-7 but, again, were caught by the Cyclones, who grabbed an 11-10 lead, only to have ESM tie it with 9.6 seconds left.

That still was enough time, though, for Watertown to win the ensuing faceoff, make a charge to the net and have Joel Robare convert just as the clock struck zero. It was Robare’s third goal of the night to go with five goals and two assists from teammate Will Renzi.

ESM got its own five-goal outing from Lance Madonna as Luke Rosaschi had two goals and three assists. Derrek Madonna also scored twice, getting one assist as Tim Crouse had a goal and two assists. Gavin Houghtaling had one goal and one assist.

F-M and CBA have high-profile games late next week, with the Hornets taking on Westhill and Auburn while the Brothers welcome West Genesee to Alibrandi Stadium on Friday night.

