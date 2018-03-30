Cazenovia lacrosse teams drop season openers

Given the schedule it put together, there was no way for Dave Falge, the Cazenovia boys lacrosse team’s new head coach to ease into the 2018 season – at least not when the first two games were against both of last year’s Section III Class A finalists.

Falge spent 10 years as a Lakers assistant and then was head coach of the JV team in 2017. Then, in July, Jim Longo, who led Cazenovia to two state championships and four state finals appearances, announced that he was not returning to the Lakers sidelines.

A month later, Falge was chosen to replace Longo, and his task was simple – bring Cazenovia back to the championship level it had enjoyed for much of this decade.

To properly prepare itself, the Lakers would, in its non-league portion of the schedule, would take on top local sides, tarting with Thursday’s game against defending sectional champion Baldwinsville at Cazenovia College’s Christakos Field, where it lost, 12-7, to the Bees.

The first half saw Cazenovia shut down, for the most part, as B’ville used a big second quarter to establish a 7-1 halftime margin.

Things improved from there, Thomas Bragg getting four goals as single goals went to Brian Pezzi, Tim Burr and Alex Nowak and R.J. Smith settled down in the net, recording 16 saves.

B’ville had a bit more depth in its attack as returning seniors Pete Fiorini and Cole Peters each finished with three goals, while Brandon Mimas and Adam Davis had two goals apiece.

Cazenovia next takes on West Genesee Tuesday night, getting a glimpse of the Wildcats in head coach Mike Messere’s 43rd and final season on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Cazenovia girls lacrosse team commenced its 2018 season Thursday with a thriller at General Brown, which spilled into overtime before the Lakers lost, 17-16, to the Lions.

From the outset, both teams did what it wanted on the attack, and Cazenovia was a bit better at it, inching into a 10-8 lead. They continued to trade goals for most of the second half, too.

Yet even though it was ahead 15-12 with eight minutes left, the Lakers could not hang on, GB closing within one and taking full advantage when a card left Cazenovia one player down in the final minute of regulation.

Alexis Farr’s goal with 17 seconds left pulled the Lions even, 16-16, and after Anna Bauter won the OT draw, it took just 37 seconds for GB to win it, Rachel Black taking a pass from Bailey Thomas and beating Lakers goalie Laura Lorraine.

Prior to that, Lorraine had 13 saves, helped by a potent offense where Chloe Willard gained five goals and one assist. Mikaylee Whalen scored four times, adding an assist.

Grace Rajkowski and Emmie Dolbear each got three goals as Glenn Hartley had a goal and two assists. Laura Connor also had an assist. Thomas, Bauter, Black and Megan Milkowich led GB with three goals apiece as Juila Gilfillan earned five assists.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story