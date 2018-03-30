C-NS girls drop opener; Liverpool routs Carthage

Just on the surface, the fact that the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team, a Class A program, took a season-opening defeat to a Class D program would prove alarming.

But the opponent was South Jefferson, who in 2017 reached the Section III Class D finals and knocked out top seed and state no. 1-ranked Marcellus in the semifinals before falling in the title game to eventual state champion Skaneateles.

Still, the Northstars’ 8-5 defeat to the Spartans last Tuesday night at Bragman Stadium did sound an alarm for a team that brings back plenty of talented veterans.

During the first half, South Jefferson did a terrific job of controlling possession, rarely letting C-NS attack. It translated into a 4-1 halftime deficit that the Northstars could not overcome.

Jessica Meneilly and Makena Scarlata led C-NS with two goals apiece. Megan Tryniski earned the other goal as Brenna Duffy, Olivia Massena and Fran Tortora got one assist apiece.

Overcoming eight saves by Northstars goalie Kaitlyn Lippert, the Spartans saw Molly Hall net three goals as Mackenzie Alexander managed two goals and one assist. Sydney Roderick added three assists as she, along with Savannah Fish and Natalie Strough, earned single goals.

It won’t get much easier for C-NS this week as two more top Class D sides, Westhill and Marcellus, visit Bragman Stadium this week.

For the Liverpool girls lacrosse team, things went a lot better in its season opener as it hosted another side from the Frontier League, Carthage, but handled matters from start to finish, romping past the Comets 20-6.

During a first half where it attacked at will, the Warriors amassed a 14-3 advantage, ultimately having seven different players put up multiple goals and Brittany Halpin lead the way with a career-best seven assists to go with a pair of tallies.

MaiaHenry had four goals and two assists, with Bella Brancato adding three goals and three assists. Kate Salanger also scored three times as Emily Salanger, Jenna Irwin and Abby Hope had two goals apiece. Kristin Rankin and Colleen Tifft had the other goals.

With Tuesday’s game against Cazenovia postponed, Liverpool would look ahead to playing twice later in the week, hosting Whitesboro Thursday and Bishop Ludden-Grimes-Onondaga on Saturday afternoon.

