Brazell steps down as Liverpool girls basketball coach

High school sports coaching requires a lot of demands, and they’re made more difficult when families are involved.

Juggling all of those responsibilities can get more difficult with time, and even those who are relatively successful can still pay a heavy price for it.

Perhaps that was a factor in the decision of Liverpool High School girls basketball varsity head coach Kevin Brazell to step down after three successful seasons at the Warriors’ helm.

In announcing his decision Monday morning on Twitter, Brazell said that he was not asked to leave and that choosing to do so was difficult.

“It’s an emotional decision to not return as head coach,” said Brazell. “(I want to) focus on time with my three young kids and family.”

Brazell took over as head coach before the 2015-16 campaign. Then, one year later, he helped the Warriors reach the Section III Class AA championship game before falling to West Genesee.

In 2017-18, Liverpool again had a strong season, watching senior Jenna Wike become the program’s all-time leading scorer and returning to the sectional semifinals before a hard-fought defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse.

This comes in the wake of other high-profile girls basketball coaching departures at other area schools, all in the last week. Nicole McManus stepped down after leading Bishop Ludden to back-to-back sectional Class B titles, and Camille Murphy resigned after two seasons coaching at Skaneateles.

