Murphy out as Skaneateles girls basketball coach

For the third time in four years, the Sknaeateles girls basketball program will have a new varsity head coach.

Camille Murphy stepped down last week, a move that Skaneateles athletic director Stephen Musso said was her own choice following a fairly successful second season at the Lakers’ helm.

A former Corcoran High School, University of Georgia and professional standout as a player, Murphy was a volunteer assistant at Syracuse Academy of Science when, in 2016, she came to Skaneateles.

Inheriting a strong program from former coach Jill Blasi, Murphy, in 2016-17, had to deal with injuries to key players, including Olivia Dobrovosky, as the Lakers went 6-14 and missed the post-season.

It proved quite different in 2017-18. Dobrovosky’s return, and the maturity of the rest of the roster, helped Skaneateles go 14-7 and host a Section III Class B playoff game, though the Lakers lost in the first round to General Brown.

Murphy was the second high-profile coaching departure in the area Class B ranks this week. Nicole McManus stepped down at Bishop Ludden after leading the Gaelic Knights to back-to-back sectional championships.

