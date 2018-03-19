Cazenovia announces spring sports schedule

Cazenovia Lakers

Cazenovia High School’s 2018 spring sports varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Boys Lacrosse

March 29: Baldwinsville (at Cazenovia College), 4:45 p.m.

April 3: West Genesee, 6:30 p.m.

April 6: at Skaneateles, 7:30 p.m.

April 10: at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

April 14: at Chenango Forks, 4 p.m.

April 19: Chenango Valley, 6 p.m.

April 21: Tully, 11 a.m.

April 24: Bishop Ludden, noon

April 26: LaFayette, noon

May 1: Chittenango, 6:30 p.m.

May 3: at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

May 8: Westhill, 6:30 p.m.

May 10: Homer, 6:30 p.m.

May 12: at LaFayette, 1:30 p.m.

May 15: at CBA, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

March 29: at General Brown, 5:30 p.m.

April 3: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

April 7: Skaneateles (at Cazenovia College), 10 a.m.

April 10: Tully, 6:30 p.m.

April 12: at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

April 14: Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

April 17: Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

April 21: at Bishop Ludden-Bishop Grimes, noon

April 28: LaFayette, 10 a.m.

May 2: Homer, 6:30 p.m.

May 5: Rome Free Academy, 3 p.m.

May 8: at Chittenango, 7:15 p.m.

May 11: Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

May 14: CBA, 6:30 p.m.

May 16: at Westhill, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

April 7: Skaneateles, noon

April 9: at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

April 16: Madison, 4:30 p.m.

April 19: at Marcellus, 5 p.m.

April 23: Horseheads (at Myrtle Beach), 3 p.m.

April 24: Westhill (at Myrtle Beach), 9 a.m.

April 25: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (at Myrtle Beach), 9 a.m.

April 26: Bishop Grimes (at Myrtle Beach), 1:30 p.m.

April 30: Chittenango, 5 p.m.

May 2: at Homer, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Solvay, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

May 10: Oneida, 5 p.m.

May 14: Mexico, 5 p.m.

May 16: at Hannibal, 5 p.m.

May 18: CBA, 5 p.m.

Softball

April 9: at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

April 13: Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

April 17: at Bishop Grimes, 5 p.m.

April 19: at Marcellus, 5 p.m.

April 28: at Utica Proctor, 11 a.m.

April 30: Westhill, 5 p.m.

May 2: at Homer, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Solvay, 5 p.m.

May 7: Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

May 10: at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m.

May 14: Mexico, 5 p.m.

May 16: at Hannibal, 5 p.m.

May 18: CBA, 5 p.m.

Boys, Girls Track and Field

April 4: Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: CBA, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: at Solvay, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: Marcellus, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: OHSL Liberty Division Championship at Marcellus, 4 p.m.

May 24-25: Section III Championships

May 31: Sectional State Qualifier at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.

June 8-9: NYSPHSAA Championships at C-NS

Boys Tennis

April 9: at Bishop Grimes, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: Chittenango, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: Mexico, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: Marcellus, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

May 10: at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: Manlius-Pebble Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Home matches at Cazenovia Country Club

April 5: Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

April 6: Bishop Ludden, 3:30 p.m.

April 11: at Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.

April 13: at Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

April 16: at Solvay, 3:30 p.m.

April 18: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 3:30 p.m.

May 3: at Fabius-Pompey, 3:30 p.m.

May 4: at Manlius-Pebble Hill, 3:30 p.m.

May 9: Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.

May 11: Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

May 14: Solvay, 3:30 p.m.

May 17: at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

April 13: Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

April 17: Chittenango, 3:30 p.m.

April 18: Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

April 30: at CBA, 3:30 p.m.

May 2: Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

May 4: at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

May 10: at Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

May 11: CBA, 3:30 p.m.

May 14: at Chittenango, 3:30 p.m.

May 15: at Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

May 16: OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest, 8:45 a.m.

May 22: Section III Championships at Kanon Valley, 8:45 a.m.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story