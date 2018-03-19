 

Cazenovia announces spring sports schedule

Mar 19, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, High School

Cazenovia announces spring sports schedule

Cazenovia Lakers

by Phil Blackwell

sports editor

Cazenovia High School’s 2018 spring sports varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Boys Lacrosse

March 29: Baldwinsville (at Cazenovia College), 4:45 p.m.

April 3: West Genesee, 6:30 p.m.

April 6: at Skaneateles, 7:30 p.m.

April 10: at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

April 14: at Chenango Forks, 4 p.m.

April 19: Chenango Valley, 6 p.m.

April 21: Tully, 11 a.m.

April 24: Bishop Ludden, noon

April 26: LaFayette, noon

May 1: Chittenango, 6:30 p.m.

May 3: at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

May 8: Westhill, 6:30 p.m.

May 10: Homer, 6:30 p.m.

May 12: at LaFayette, 1:30 p.m.

May 15: at CBA, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

March 29: at General Brown, 5:30 p.m.

April 3: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

April 7: Skaneateles (at Cazenovia College), 10 a.m.

April 10: Tully, 6:30 p.m.

April 12: at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

April 14: Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

April 17: Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

April 21: at Bishop Ludden-Bishop Grimes, noon

April 28: LaFayette, 10 a.m.

May 2: Homer, 6:30 p.m.

May 5: Rome Free Academy, 3 p.m.

May 8: at Chittenango, 7:15 p.m.

May 11: Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

May 14: CBA, 6:30 p.m.

May 16: at Westhill, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

April 7: Skaneateles, noon

April 9: at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

April 16: Madison, 4:30 p.m.

April 19: at Marcellus, 5 p.m.

April 23: Horseheads (at Myrtle Beach), 3 p.m.

April 24: Westhill (at Myrtle Beach), 9 a.m.

April 25: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (at Myrtle Beach), 9 a.m.

April 26: Bishop Grimes (at Myrtle Beach), 1:30 p.m.

April 30: Chittenango, 5 p.m.

May 2: at Homer, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Solvay, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

May 10: Oneida, 5 p.m.

May 14: Mexico, 5 p.m.

May 16: at Hannibal, 5 p.m.

May 18: CBA, 5 p.m.

Softball

April 9: at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

April 13: Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

April 17: at Bishop Grimes, 5 p.m.

April 19: at Marcellus, 5 p.m.

April 28: at Utica Proctor, 11 a.m.

April 30: Westhill, 5 p.m.

May 2: at Homer, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Solvay, 5 p.m.

May 7: Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

May 10: at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 5 p.m.

May 14: Mexico, 5 p.m.

May 16: at Hannibal, 5 p.m.

May 18: CBA, 5 p.m.

Boys, Girls Track and Field

April 4: Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: CBA, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: at Solvay, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: Marcellus, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: OHSL Liberty Division Championship at Marcellus, 4 p.m.

May 24-25: Section III Championships

May 31: Sectional State Qualifier at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.

June 8-9: NYSPHSAA Championships at C-NS

Boys Tennis

April 9: at Bishop Grimes, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: Chittenango, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

April 16: Mexico, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: Marcellus, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

May 10: at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: Manlius-Pebble Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Home matches at Cazenovia Country Club

April 5: Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

April 6: Bishop Ludden, 3:30 p.m.

April 11: at Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.

April 13: at Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

April 16: at Solvay, 3:30 p.m.

April 18: Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 3:30 p.m.

May 3: at Fabius-Pompey, 3:30 p.m.

May 4: at Manlius-Pebble Hill, 3:30 p.m.

May 9: Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.

May 11: Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

May 14: Solvay, 3:30 p.m.

May 17: at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

April 13: Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

April 17: Chittenango, 3:30 p.m.

April 18: Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

April 30: at CBA, 3:30 p.m.

May 2: Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

May 4: at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

May 10: at Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

May 11: CBA, 3:30 p.m.

May 14: at Chittenango, 3:30 p.m.

May 15: at Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

May 16: OHSL Tournament at Woodcrest, 8:45 a.m.

May 22: Section III Championships at Kanon Valley, 8:45 a.m.

