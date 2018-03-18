Liverpool boys basketball are state AA champs

It wasn’t just history. It was perfection.

The Liverpool boys basketball team rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat Half Hollow Hills East 71-65 Sunday at Binghamton’s Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena and, by doing so, secured the first state Class AA championship in program history.

It had taken a long time for Liverpool to get back to this ultimate stage – 30 years, to be precise. The memory of that 1988 team which fell 77-67 to Rochester McQuaid in the state title game added even more motivation for the Warriors.

Winning would require a quick turnaround from a tough 70-67 victory over defending champion Mount Vernon in the previous day’s semifinal, while Hills East had an easier time of it putting away McQuaid 82-66 in the other semifinal.

Defensively, the Warriors’ primary assignment was containing Thunderbirds guard Savion Lewis, a 6-foot-3 senior whose vast overall skills helped him earn the Mr. New York Basketball award from the Basketball Coaches Association of New York.

Outside shots would need to fall, too, perhaps similar to the 13-for-22 shooting from 3-point land that Liverpool had used to conquer Mount Vernon.

None of this happened as Hills East scored the game’s first seven points and forced the Warriors to use a time-out less than two minutes into the game. More alarming was the two early fouls that sent Nas Johnson to the bench.

Settling for 3-point attempts that mostly fell off the mark, the Warriors saw its deficit grow to 17-7 by the end of the first quarter, with Lewis earning eight of those points.

And that was just a warm-up for the second quarter, where Lewis scored the first five points and then put up seven straight points to answer a 9-0 Liverpool run.

Yet the Warriors didn’t let it get way. Noah Issakainen succeeded where his teammates could not, drilling four 3-pointers to keep Liverpool within range.

But the 24 points put up by Lewis had Hills East in front, 37-30, at halftime, and coming back would require the Warriors to find a way to contain him and perhaps also find its outside shooting touch beyond what Issakainen was doing.

And that’s exactly what happened in the third quarter. With a 15-6 push that included a wide distribution of the offense, plus an improved defense that held Lewis to a single field goals, Liverpool went in front, and took a 52-51 lead to the final period.

They would go back and forth here, with little separation. Trailing by three, 63-60, the Warriors got big back-to-back baskets from Willmes to regain the lead with 2:20 left. It would not trail again.

It only figured that Charles Pride would deliver the decisive blow, a mid-range jumper with 17 seconds left that helped him secure tournament MVP honors. Johnson’s free throws sealed an 11-2 closing stretch.

