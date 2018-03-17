J-D girls basketball earns third straight state title

Though already an established dynasty, the Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team had an opportunity to add another major accomplishment for its annals – and did so.

Led by stars both new and well-established, the Red Rams fought past Elmont Memorial 64-51 Saturday night at Troy’s Hudson Valley Community College to earn a third consecutive state Class A championship.

Whether it was Jamie Boeheim setting the tone in the paint, or Momo LeClair deftly handling the ball, or Gabby Stickle taking control with a barrage of third-quarter long-range strikes, or Meg Hair polishing it off with eight points in the fourth quarter, no single player accomplished this enormous feat.

Indeed, part of that championship formula is knowing just when to strike, even when things aren’t breaking right in other corners and it isn’t as easy as it was when J-D routed Elmont in last March’s state semifinal.

The Long Island-based Spartans hung close to the Rams throughout the first half, whether the pace was swift in the opening minutes or when it slowed down during the second quarter.

Each time, in the last minute, a timely 3-pointer arrived, from Kasey Vaughan late in the first quarter and from Andrea Sumida as the second-quarter clock ran down.

Those six points made up the total of the Rams’ 30-24 halftime lead, a necessary counterpart to the strong inside work by Spartans forward Kem Nwabudu, who notched 10 points to counter the eight points from Boeheim.

Vaughan and LaClair each got six points in the half, which more than made up for the attention Elmont gave to Hair, who other than a couple of early baskets was shut out for a large portion of the half.

That only served as a prelude to Stickle’s memorable third-quarter.

With consecutive 3-pointers – one from the right corner, the other from the left corner – Stickle pushed J-D’s lead to double digits, and she added two more beyond the arc, scoring the Rams’ first 12 points of the period.

Even with that, Elmont chipped away, cutting an 11-point deficit to four, 49-45, midway through the fourth quarter as it dominated on the boards and took away J-D’s outside options.

That left it to the Rams to drive directly at the goal. That’s what LaClair and Hair, who finished with 13 points apiece, did for back-to-back baskets that made it 53-45, blows from which the Spartans could not recover.

Hair and LaClair handled most of the rest of the production, and Vaughan, injured last year during that J-D state final four run, had the ball in her hands as the clock ran out and the Red Rams celebrated a state three-peat.

