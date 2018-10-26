New collegiate summer baseball league to play at Cazenovia’s Legion Field

The Empire State Collegiate Baseball League has signed a lease to play its 2019 inaugural season at the newly refurbished American Legion Post 88 Field located on Chenango Street in Cazenovia. The league is looking for players from across CNY. (photo courtesy Onondagaflames.com)

New league seeking players from across CNY

The Empire State Collegiate Baseball League has announced that it has signed a lease to play its 2019 inaugural season at the newly refurbished American Legion Post 88 Field located on Chenango Street in Cazenovia.

The ESCBL is a wood bat development league with play conducted according to NCAA rules and officiated by college level umpires. The new league is designed as a local non-travel league for players who want to work, intern, take summer classes or simply live at home while they develop their baseball skills. College and junior college players, including graduated high school seniors committed to a college program, are eligible to play.

There are over 50 collegiate summer baseball leagues in the country with almost 500 teams, according to Collegiate Summer Baseball Register. More than 10,000 college players participate in summer baseball, which affords them the opportunity to hone their skills with wood bats and be seen by major league scouts.

The new league will have unique features to enhance players’ experiences, including guaranteed playing time and competitively balanced teams.

“The only way to improve is by playing. In the ESCBL, nobody will ride the bench and waste their time and money,” said Tom Kenyon, league general manager. “Roster sizes will be limited, and the league will assign players to teams to ensure lively competition.”

The season will consist of 42 nine-inning regular season games during June and July. Games will start at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends.

The league will offer many college credit internships in broadcasting, scorekeeping, event management, sports marketing and game day management.

The American Legion field recently completed a $450,000 renovation of the ballpark including regrading, new drainage, new fencing, new bullpens, new sod and re-planking of bleachers. Cazenovia College recently signed a lease to play their home games at the field.

The principal sponsor of the league is the Onondaga Flames of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, one of the premier leagues in the country. The Flames are the current champions of their former league, the New York Collegiate Baseball League.

Registration for the 2019 summer season is open and may be made online at escbl.com/registration.

