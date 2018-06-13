New start date announced for 2018 Cazenovia Soccer Academy Camp

Pre-Season for high school soccer is starting on Thursday, August 16. The committee for the Cazenovia Soccer Academy decided to change the start date for the camp to allow players that one more week of summer. This year’s camp for grades 5 through 12 will start on Sunday, August 12, and run through to Wednesday, August 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.

This camp has been the only fundraiser for both the girl’s and boy’s teams since inception 12 years ago. Three goals of the camp are to have a camp conveniently located, which is reasonable priced with exposure to college coaches.

The camp for K through 4 will run the same week staring on Monday, August 13, and running to August 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Camp is headed up by both Varsity coaches, Adam Reynolds boys’ varsity coach and Kaleen Sessler girls’ varsity coach, however varsity players are the camp counselors.

Camp forms are located on Cazenovia Youth Soccer’s website at cazsoccer.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story