 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia College senior ranks as nation’s leading goal scorer

Sep 11, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, College

Cazenovia College senior ranks as nation’s leading goal scorer

Michaela Breeze (photo courtesy Cazenovia College)

Off to the best start in program history, the Cazenovia College women’s soccer team has outscored their opponents 29-2 through the team’s first four games this season and are led by the elite goal scoring of senior forward Michaela Breeze.

Breeze currently leads all of NCAA Division I, II and III in several offensive statistical categories including Total Goals (12), Goals per Game (3.0), Total Points (27) and Points per Game (6.75).

Michaela Breeze (photo courtesy Cazenovia College)

“Micheala came into her senior season determined to make a difference both on and off the field and has been an amazing team-first type leader,” said Head Women’s Soccer Coach Cory Christensen. “She has a unique ability to create her own shot and has attacked the goal every opportunity she’s had.”

To date, Breeze has scored 12 goals and added 3 assists, leading the Wildcats in goals scored in each of the team’s first four games. Her performance on the field earned Breeze the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) Player of the Week honor, after registering three consecutive hat tricks for the week ending September 9. The Wildcats program record for goals in a single season is 14.

As a team, the Wildcats sit atop the conference standings with a perfect 4-0 record, including a 1-0 early season mark in conference play.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill