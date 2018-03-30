L’pool High School to offer ‘Learn to Swim’ program

The Liverpool Central School District’s Learn to Swim program will once again offer swim lessons to district students during the 2017-18 school year.

Lessons will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Liverpool High School Pool and will be offered at four levels (for students ages 7 and older): beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate and advanced. Members of the Liverpool High School Boys and Girls Varsity Swimming and Diving Teams teach the classes. The students are certified life guards and trained swim instructors.

Classes will meet twice a week on the following dates: May 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19 and 24. There will be two sessions and class times are as follows:

A: 10:15 to 10:55 a.m. Saturdays and 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays

B: 11 to 11:40 a.m. Saturdays and 6:50 to 7:20 p.m. Thursdays

All LCSD third-graders are eligible to take one free session. Cost is $40 per session for all other LCSD students.

Registration will take place at the LHS Pool:

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.

9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14.

Email and phone registrations will not be accepted. For more information, please call LHS Pool Director Jay Graham at (315) 453-1500 ext. 4315 or e-mail him at jgraham@liverpool.k12.ny.us.

For more information about the LCSD Swim Program at the LHS Pool, visit liverpool.k12.ny.us/departments/athletics/lhs-pool-info/.

