 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

L’pool High School to offer ‘Learn to Swim’ program

Mar 30, 2018 News, Schools, Sports, Star Review

L’pool High School to offer ‘Learn to Swim’ program

The Liverpool Central School District’s Learn to Swim program will once again offer swim lessons to district students during the 2017-18 school year.

Lessons will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Liverpool High School Pool and will be offered at four levels (for students ages 7 and older): beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate and advanced. Members of the Liverpool High School Boys and Girls Varsity Swimming and Diving Teams teach the classes. The students are certified life guards and trained swim instructors.

Classes will meet twice a week on the following dates: May 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19 and 24. There will be two sessions and class times are as follows:

A: 10:15 to 10:55 a.m. Saturdays and 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays

B: 11 to 11:40 a.m. Saturdays and 6:50 to 7:20 p.m. Thursdays

All LCSD third-graders are eligible to take one free session. Cost is $40 per session for all other LCSD students.

Registration will take place at the LHS Pool:

  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.
  • 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14.

Email and phone registrations will not be accepted. For more information, please call LHS Pool Director Jay Graham at (315) 453-1500 ext. 4315 or e-mail him at jgraham@liverpool.k12.ny.us.

For more information about the LCSD Swim Program at the LHS Pool, visit liverpool.k12.ny.us/departments/athletics/lhs-pool-info/.

Comment on this Story

What's on PAC-B? March 31 - April 6

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling