Welcome to the world, Brynnlee Nina Smith

Oct 08, 2018 Milestones, Star Review

Welcome to the world, Brynnlee Nina Smith

Brynnlee Nina Smith

Bryan C. and Victoria A. Smith of Central Square are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Brynnlee Nina Smith, on Sept. 1, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces, 21.5 inches. She is a delightfully happy baby. Brynnlee’s family includes uncles Kevan Smith and Bill Fergerson; maternal grandparents Kim and Lee Smith; paternal grandparents Pat and the late Fred Fergerson; great-grandparents Nancy and Roger Chandler, Shirley and the late Armand Smith, the late Tess and Norm Henderson, the late Myrna and Al Fergerson and, not to be forgotten, her canine siblings, Nico and Cooper.

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 12 in New York state
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

