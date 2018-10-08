Welcome to the world, Brynnlee Nina Smith

Oct 08, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Milestones, Star Review
Bryan C. and Victoria A. Smith of Central Square are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Brynnlee Nina Smith, on Sept. 1, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces, 21.5 inches. She is a delightfully happy baby. Brynnlee’s family includes uncles Kevan Smith and Bill Fergerson; maternal grandparents Kim and Lee Smith; paternal grandparents Pat and the late Fred Fergerson; great-grandparents Nancy and Roger Chandler, Shirley and the late Armand Smith, the late Tess and Norm Henderson, the late Myrna and Al Fergerson and, not to be forgotten, her canine siblings, Nico and Cooper.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Oct 08, 2018 0
Oct 08, 2018 0
Oct 08, 2018 0
Oct 08, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Oct 08, 2018