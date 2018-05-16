 

Milestones: Edicks celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

May 16, 2018 Milestones, Star Review

Thomas and Sharon (Mattes) Edick

Thomas and Sharon (Mattes) Edick celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 11. They are lifelong members of Assumption Church, where they renewed their vows on Saturday. They were joined in marriage by the late Father Camillus in 1968.

Tom is a now-retired technical engineer and lifelong member with the IUOE Local 158. Sharon was the town of Cicero’s Receiver of Taxes and is now enjoying her retirement, too.

The celebration party was held at Borio’s Restaurant in Cicero, where family and friends made it a most memorable occasion. They will be continuing their traveling plans and enjoying each day of retirement.

