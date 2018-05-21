Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

With its fresh produce and budding plants, the opening of the Skaneateles Farmers Market is truly a sign of spring. While ten years ago it opened May 22nd, this year it’s beginning on May 17th and 19th. The Farmer’s Market is open on Thursdays, 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm, and Saturdays, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. It is located in the Austin Park Pavilion parking lot. Some of the stands at this year include Anna’s Florist, Horsford Farms, Elderberry Pond, Skaneateles Sugar Shack, and Last Shot Distillery. The market is a town tradition that has been carried on for 19 years, and with the support of the town, will continue for many years to come!

25 Years Ago

…an article was published in the Skaneateles Press regarding insect control in gardens. Insects cause many problems in our gardens from destroying the roots of plants to causing leaf deformities, which all gardeners hope to avoid. The article addresses many solutions to this problem. Some prefer organic insecticidal methods such as soaps and oils. Other gardeners release animals like lady bugs or frogs that kill the harmful insects, while not harming the garden. Insects aren’t only a problem in our gardens, but also in our homes. For example, the infestation of bees or ants are regular occurrences this time of year. Luckily, there are several local companies who can help rid your house of these pests, such as Lakeside Pest Control run by Skaneateles native, Pete Eldred.

50 Years Ago

…. the Skaneateles Press published an article about the annual Memorial Day Parade in the village of Skaneateles. The new marshal at the time, David Huxford, had high hopes for a promising turnout. The Girl Scout troops were also excited for their part in the parade as they were going to be marching at the school grounds. Today, the Memorial Day Parade is a thriving tradition that much of the community is involved in. The town gathers along the village streets to watch and honor deceased military personnel and the emergency services of Skaneateles.

75 Years Ago

…an editorial was published in The Skaneateles Press titled: “Stop Pleasure Driving”. In this editorial Don Clark, a local distributor, called for citizens of Skaneateles and neighboring towns to stop driving for pleasure in order to save money and gas. During this time, World War II was in full effect and basic goods such as gas and food were being rationed by the government to help the war effort; by limiting leisure driving, citizens could help conserve gas for the military. According to thepeoplehistory.com, in 1943, a gallon of gas cost around $0.15 compared to today’s gas prices which is around $2.81. Today, the changing seasons are providing good weather for many outdoor activities. Citizens should use this to their advantage by biking or simply walking around, instead of driving. By doing this, you can gain physical exercise, while saving money and conserving gas. Get out and enjoy the weather this summer!

100 Years Ago

… an article was published about a trolley accident on Split Rock Hill where a trolley holding about 85 people collided with a coal car and the impact was so great that all the seats in the trolley were forced to the back, ripping them out of their original places. This accident resulted in dozens of fatalities, and was a harbinger of increased safety standards in all motorized vehicles. In the 1920s, laws were enforced for consequences of people found driving under the influence of alcohol and not signaling turns. Today, vehicle operators can be ticketed for any number of safety violations. It’s clear that law enforcement officers are addressing reckless driving. Follow the rules of the road and stay alert!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story