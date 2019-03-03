Boys basketball Wildcats break 25-year sectional title drought

West Genesee’s boys basketball team and cheerleaders celebrate the Wildcats’ 41-38 victory over Utica-Notre Dame Sunday night at the Carrier Dome that produced the Wildcats’ first sectional championship since 1994.

Ultimately, it will not matter how it looked, from the long scoring droughts to the turnovers to the frustration that the most important game for this program in a generation was, perhaps, slipping out of its grasp. Nor will the statistics or numbers matter.

All that will remain, for the West Genesee boys basketball team, is the particular joy that it felt when Treijen Garrett’s tying 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, the clock hit zero and the ultimate goal was reached.

By defeating Utica-Notre Dame 41-38 Sunday night at the Carrier Dome, the Wildcats put an end to 25 long years of struggle and heartache and claimed the Section III Class AA championship.

“From day one, this is the goal we had in mind,” said senior forward Lucas Sutherland. “I’m just glad we were able to start something special and bring (a championship) back to West Genesee.”

“It means everything,” said junior guard Will Amica, whose play on both ends of the floor down the stretch helped WG fend off the Jugglers’ all-out effort.

For Wildcats head coach Fred Kent, the meaning of this win had much to do with bringing boys basketball to the same level of glory that so many other sports at the school have enjoyed, from lacrosse to ice hockey to girls basketball.

“We’re in a community that has a lot of successful teams,” said Kent. It’s nice to have a championship and a seat at that table.”

Getting there, or at least taking the final step to that long-awaited title, required patience, determination and plenty of will against a Utica-Notre Dame side that fought the Wildcats all the way to the wire.

Whether it was nerves or having trouble adjusting to the vast setting of Syracuse University’s home court, WG went more than four minutes before getting a basket, on Sutherland’s driving dunk, and trailed 8-6 after one period.

At least the Wildcats’ defense was effective, for it blanked UND over the last five-plus minutes of the second quarter while piecing together a 14-0 run. Sutherland had six of those points on his way to 14 points, six rebounds and sectional tournament MVP honors.

The odd 20-10 halftime margin reflected how both sides were in a slump. WG went nine-for-31 from the field, but UND was worse, missing 25 of its 30 field-goal attempts. Combined, the two sides missed all 22 3-pointers they tried.

Yet the Wildcats’ lead quickly vanished at the hands of Jugglers guard Jaylen Warmack. Having netted 30 points in UND’s sectional semifinal upset of top seed Corcoran a week earlier, Warmack now tried to ruin WG’s season, too.

A trio of 3-pointers was part of 15 consecutive points that Warmack produced for his side early in the third quarter, and the Jugglers briefly went in front 29-28 before Jack McLane’s back-to-back baskets, including a tip-in right before the horn, restored the Wildcats’ lead.

Try as it could, though, WG could not put the game away, so it was left to Amica to save them.

With his team up by just one, 37-36, and barely a minute left, Amica stepped in front of a Warmack pass and stole it, forcing an intentional foul, after which Amica made two free throws.

It was still at that score when Warmack was fouled with 11.1 seconds to play, and he went two-for-two at the line, which made it 39-38.

Now Amica got fouled with 10.4 seconds left. Facing the immense pressure of a one-and-one situation, Amica drained both free throws, not touching the rim on either of them, his 13th and 14th points of the night.

“Will knew he had to step up,” said Sutherland. “He’s a phenomenal player.”

For all that, nothing was settled until Garrett, getting a good look from the left wing because WG was double-teaming Warmack, saw his chance to tie it glance off the rim.

Once the celebrations were done, WG could focus on Saturday’s Class AA regional final at 3:45 at SRC Arena against Saratoga Springs, who won its first Section II title in 31 years over Bethlehem to get here. The winner between the Wildcats and Blue Streaks advances to the March 15-16 state final four in Binghamton.

