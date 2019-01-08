WG boys basketball falls to Corcoran in overtime

Perhaps the West Genesee and Corcoran boys basketball teams have separated themselves from everyone else in the Section III Class AA ranks – but if that’s the case, very little separates them.

That was the overwhelming lesson derived from Tuesday night’s overtime battle, where the Wildcats fell, 67-64, to the Cougars, giving an all-out effort while suffering its first defeat of the season.

Going into the game, WG had an 8-0 record and had risen to no. 14 in the state AA rankings. Corcoran was 10-0, at no. 19 in that same state poll.

Having not played in 11 days, the Wildcats had a difficult time establishing its offense early, held without a field goal in the first three minutes and seeing John Benson go to the bench with two early fouls.

However, Jack McLane’s six points helped WG go in front late in the first quarter, where it would stay for most of the night, able to maintain that advantage yet not get away from the Cougars.

Up by nine in the second quarter, the Wildcats saw Corcoran go on a 12-2 run to briefly go in front before WG regained the edge, 29-26, by halftime, and then lead throughout the third quarter.

Yet it all turned in the final period thanks to Corcoran senior De’Jour Reaves, who poured in 13 points during that last quarter, sparking an offense that, prior to that, had difficulty dealing with the Wildcats’ strong inside game.

Reaves’ driving layup pushed the Cougars in front 51-50, and after Benson answered, Reaves’ basket and free throw, a three-point play, gave Corcoran a 54-52 lead with 1:15 to play.

As it turned out, the last minute of regulation foretold the outcome, even though Lucas Sutherland, kept quiet much of the way, hit two clutch free throws with 11 seconds left that ultimately forced overtime.

Will Amica, who led WG with 15 points, went to the bench with his fourth foul in the third quarter. Returning late, Amica tried to stay in there, but fouled out with 29 seconds left.

After the Cougars missed the ensuing one-and-one and Sutherland tied it, Reaves was stripped on a drive to the goal, and as the horn sounded Christian Rossi unloaded a shot from beyond half-court to win it for the Wildcats – and it bounced off the rim.

Without Amica for the four minutes of OT, the Wildcats fell behind, 60-55, and despite a furious effort, WG never got closer than three points again, with Reaves, Brendon Denham and Dewayne Young each contributing points in the final minute to help Corcoran hang on.

Reaves finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, helped by Young (14 points, 10 rebounds) as Sutherland got 14 points, followed by McLane (eight points) and Kam Jones (seven points). Benson and Adam Dudzinski got six points apiece.

This setback, however small, should not worry the Wildcats too much, especially since, on Feb. 5, it will get another shot at the Cougars, this time on its home court in Camillus.

