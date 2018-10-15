Marcellus school earns Blue Star

High school once again named Blue Star school

Marcellus High School has once again been named a Blue Star School by the educational non-profit Working in Support of Education (W!se).

A school earns the designation in one of three ways: achieving at least a 75 percent passing rate on the National Financial Literacy Certification Test; having a majority of students in a given grade level take the test; or having the students earn an average score of 80 percent or higher.

All students in Marcellus High School social studies teacher Jabe Kile’s economics courses take the financial literacy test created by w!se.

The award will be presented to the school on Nov. 6 during the annual MoneyPower Conference for Financial Literacy in New York City.

Working In Support of Education is an educational not-for-profit dedicated to improving the lives of young people by providing programs that develop financial literacy and readiness for college and careers.

