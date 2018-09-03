Cornell Glee Club to visit Skaneateles

Cornell Glee Club coming to United Methodist Church

Submitted by Rev. Joellyn Tuttle

On Sunday, Sept. 9, the 10 a.m. morning worship service at Skaneateles United Methodist Church will be blessed with the talent of the Cornell University Glee Club as they present their gift of song.

The weekend of Sept. 8 and 9 will mark the 11th Annual Cornell Glee Club Retreat at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church.

Sixty young men from Cornell will converge on the church early Saturday morning to begin a weekend of practice, bonding and goal setting.

This renowned ensemble performs numerous concerts at Cornell, in the northeast USA as well as around the world during the year, as they have been doing for 150 years.

The Skaneateles community and area Cornell University Alumni are invited to share in this special time of worship and music. Under the direction of Robert Isaacs, this ensemble of men’s voices always inspires and awes.

There is nursery care available for children 5 and under; but children of all ages are welcome to experience this special worship service.

Free parking is available in the municipal lot until noon, but please plan on arriving early to secure a parking space. Skaneateles UMC is handicapped accessible.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story